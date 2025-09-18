Training Camp Notebook: McAvoy Coming Back Stronger with New Perspective

BOSTON – On-ice sessions officially began for the Boston Bruins during training camp on Thursday at Warrior Ice Arena.
Head coach Marco Sturm guided the two groups through the early learning stages of his vision for the team.
“We had a really good pace, I thought. Tempo was good,” Sturm said. “Both groups, they worked – that’s exactly what we’re trying to do here on day one. Today we focused a little bit on breakouts, entries and forecheck.”
Here is what else you need to know from the opening sessions of training camp:
Charlie McAvoy coming back stronger, with new perspective
Charlie McAvoy was confronted with adversity from all angles last season. Following a rocky first half from the Bruins, the defenseman’s year was cut short at 50 games due to an upper-body injury.
It was the most space he had had away from the game in a while, and McAvoy worked to find the positives in the situation.
“This summer was just different. I had more time. At first, I saw it as bad, you don’t want to have that time, but then I kind of saw it as a silver lining that I got to work on a lot of things that I hadn’t been able to,” McAvoy said. “And off the ice was just great, not having anything setting me back – [no] health concerns at all. It was a great summer, and I can’t wait to see how it shows up on the ice.”
It also allowed McAvoy to get used to his new role as dad; he and his wife, Kiley, welcomed their son, Rhys, in January. McAvoy is already thinking about seeing Rhys on the glass at TD Garden during pregame skates, he said.
“Grandparents were coming in and out a ton. They don’t really care about me anymore — they just want to see the baby. It’s been amazing,” McAvoy said. “I just have a whole new sense of gratitude and perspective. What a blessing he is in my life.”
McAvoy will have an important voice as one of the alternate captains on this year’s Bruins team. He said it is going to be “a good collaboration” between the leadership group and Sturm to make sure Boston is ready to go on opening night.
“Our expectations in this locker room don’t change. As long as we are still the Boston Bruins, that will never change,” McAvoy said. “We understand that, and we take a lot of pride in that. Within these walls, we have a lot of belief in what we can achieve if we can come together and put our best foot forward.”