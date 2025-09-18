Training Camp Notebook: McAvoy Coming Back Stronger with New Perspective

Matěj Blümel looking to change his fate in Boston

It was not a hard choice for Matěj Blümel to choose the Bruins during this summer’s free agency.

On top of seeing an opportunity to make an impact on an NHL roster, having fellow Czech countrymen David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha on the team was “for sure” a bonus. Blümel said he has known Pastrnak for around six years and stayed with Zacha for a week in Boston to get to know the city.

“It is really nice because during the year you have ups and downs, and especially when you’re in your downs, you want to have some Czech players around to lift you up, pick you up and help you a little bit,” Blümel said.

Blümel, who signed a one-year deal with the Bruins in July, is one of the new faces pushing for a roster spot out of camp. The 25-year-old feels like Boston could be the place where he takes the next step in his career after dominating in the American Hockey League with the Texas Stars last season. Blümel logged 72 points (39 goals, 33 assists) in 67 games.

“I had been in Dallas for three years, and I feel like I had been doing everything I could to earn a spot on the team. Didn’t go my way. That’s sometimes how it goes,” Blümel said. “Me and my agents were just looking for a team where I fit in and feel like I have the best chance to get into the NHL and earn a spot on the team.”

Sturm was the head coach for the Ontario Reign in the AHL for three seasons before arriving in Boston, and faced Blümel on the other side.

“He was one of those guys that we had to make sure we covered this guy because he’s such a good shooter and scorer,” Sturm said. “Especially on the power play – where Leon Draisaitl hangs out – he has that spot. He was so dangerous.”

Blümel’s scoring ability is the obvious upside of his game, but the forward wants to show that he can be an effective two-way player during Bruins training camp and beyond.

“I’ve always liked to score, I’ve always liked to play on offense. But the last three years in the AHL, I had a great coaching group, and they helped me to be better on both sides of the rink,” Blümel said. “I think it looks like I really like offense and to score goals, but I also can help on the other side of the ice and that is what I am coming here with. Whatever role I get, I’ll take it.”

Sean Kuraly reflects on growth since last stint with Bruins

Sean Kuraly returns to Boston as a different player and person than he was during his five seasons with the team from 2016 to 2021. For one, he is a veteran in the room now. Kuraly also has more experience to lean on as he helps the Bruins form their identity this season.

The 32-year-old forward was with the Columbus Blue Jackets for four years before inking his two-year contract with Boston in July.

“The biggest thing for me professionally is I’ve seen a different side of this league. I was on some teams that weren’t as successful as the teams I was on here, and I think you seem to learn a lot on teams like that also,” Kuraly said.

“Being a part of losing and the other side of it teaches you some patience and some things that, fortunately, I didn’t learn when I was here – we did so much winning. But I think to be a complete player and learn as much as you can, it’s part of career growth.”

While combinations will change throughout training camp and into the regular season, Kuraly skated alongside Michael Eyssimont and Mark Kastelic on day one. He said Sturm preached speed, simplicity and straight lines to the group throughout the day.

“It’s awesome. It has been exciting,” Kuraly said. “It feels a little bit different. You are familiar [with] your surroundings, but some new faces, also some familiar faces. It’s been just a fresh, exciting kind of feel for me.”