Pastrnak scores 400th NHL goal, Bruins top Maple Leafs to win 7th in row

Pastrnak added an assist, Hampus Lindholm had a goal and an assist, and Charlie McAvoy had two assists for the Bruins (11-7-0), who were coming off a 5-3 win at the Maple Leafs on Saturday. Jeremy Swayman made 30 saves.

“‘Pasta’ is obviously a special player,” Boston coach Marco Sturm said. “To score 400 goals in this league is pretty amazing, so we’re all really happy for him that he reached that milestone. Knowing him, he’s been probably thinking about that one for a long, long time. He’s such a good guy, too, and he means a lot to everyone here, not just our team, but also the organization and the fans. So, it was nice to do it at home as well.”

Auston Matthews left midway through the second period with a lower-body injury for the Maple Leafs (8-8-1), who lost their third straight. Anthony Stolarz allowed three goals on 10 shots before leaving after the first period with an upper-body injury and being replaced by Dennis Hildeby (19 saves).

Matthews was hit by Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov along the boards at 8:30 and exited the game 30 seconds later.

Toronto coach Craig Berube did not have an update on Matthews after the game and said the team would know more regarding the center's status Wednesday. Berube said he didn’t think Stolarz’s injury was serious.

Zadorov described the hit on Matthews as a normal play.

“I didn’t really hit him,” he said. “I hit him with my right shoulder, and 99 percent of my hits in the NHL are with my right shoulder. I’m not sure what hit he got hurt [on]. Like, when he came after me again, I counter-hit him, or maybe when I cleared the puck I hit him with the puck, so we’re not going to speculate on that.

“It was just routine. I didn’t really want to hit him. I wanted to prevent him from taking the middle and I just stood there. You can see on the video I hit him with my chest. There was no intention to hurt him. I just play hard against top players on the other team. That’s my job.”

Pastrnak scored the milestone goal at 49 seconds of the second to give Bruins a 4-1 lead. Morgan Geekie sent him in with a one-touch pass from center ice, and Pastrnak beat Hildeby on a breakaway. As Geekie collected the keepsake from the Toronto net, the Boston players left the bench to congratulate Pastrnak.

“It really hit me when the guys came over,” Pastrnak said. “It was so cool what they did for me, and to top it off with a win is great.”