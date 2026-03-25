Stolarz helps Maple Leafs defeat Bruins following injury scare

Stolarz wore a neck guard during the game.

“It’s fine,” he said. “I’ve worn it growing up. It’s a little annoying, but you’re so dialed in that you don’t really notice it too much.”

Matthew Knies scored twice, William Nylander had a goal and an assist, and John Tavares had three assists for the Maple Leafs (30-29-13), who had lost three in a row (0-2-1).

“Unreal,” Tavares said of Stolarz’s performance. “Obviously, we got ourselves in a little bit of penalty trouble, and the PK overall (did well), and certainly some unbelievable saves on some pretty good shooters. He kept the game in a good spot for us, and we were able to earn some power plays of our own and continued to build momentum, build our game and get rewarded to put ourselves in a good spot and compete right to the end to get the win.”

Elias Lindholm and Charlie McAvoy scored, and Swayman made 31 saves for the Bruins (39-24-8), who were 3-0-2 in their previous five.

Boston leads the Ottawa Senators by one point for the first wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference and is also two points behind the Montreal Canadiens for third place in the Atlantic Division.

“We were just flat,” Bruins defenseman Nikita Zadorov said. “We didn’t have emotions against the Toronto Maple Leafs and that’s on us for sure, and we’ve got to do better than that. It’s important points for us at home and to drop it like this is embarrassing.”

Lindholm gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead at 5:04 of the first period. He took a pass from Morgan Geekie on a 2-on-1 and scored with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle that went in off the far post.

Knies’ short-handed goal tied it 1-1 at 7:27 of the second period. He won a footrace with Boston defenseman Mason Lohrei to a loose puck in the neutral zone, broke in alone and beat Swayman to the blocker side.

“We’re all very aware of how strong he is. It always impresses you when he pulls it off,” Tavares said of Knies. “His ability to just be so strong and how physically mature he is; he’s a beast. He’s a very unique player at his age (23) to have that type of strength, and then after that to have the soft hands, poise and touch (on his empty-net goal later in the game). He’s got a nice package as a player, and we’re lucky to have him.”