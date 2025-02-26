Marner scores in OT, Maple Leafs rally late to defeat Bruins

His goal came after Pontus Holmberg tied it 4-4 with 46 seconds remaining in the third period. Holmberg kicked a pass from Nicholas Robertson to his stick and lifted a shot over Swayman's left shoulder from in tight.

“Big goal there 6-on-5 by Holmberg, and we didn’t quit," Marner said. "That’s what we like to see out of our team."

Morgan Rielly had a goal and three assists, Robertson had a goal and an assist, and Anthony Stolarz made 32 saves for the Maple Leafs (36-20-2), who overcame a three-goal deficit midway through the second period for their third straight win.

“These games (against the Bruins) are always intense and entertaining, and tonight was no different,” Rielly said. “It feels good, but there are more important things, and to win is great.”

David Pastrnak had two goals and an assist to extend his point streak to an NHL career-high 15 games for the Bruins (27-24-8), who have lost four in a row (0-2-2). Brad Marchand had a goal and an assist, and Swayman made 24 saves.

“It was disappointing, obviously,” Marchand said. “We can’t be giving up points right now. They’re obviously a very good team, and we knew they’d push, and they did. It doesn’t take much for them to score, and we saw that tonight. I thought we played well, definitely good enough to win that game. It’s unfortunate we didn’t get both points, but we’ve got to keep going.

“If we play like that every night, we’re going to win a lot of games. We can’t give points up right now, and we gave one away.”