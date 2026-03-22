The Sunday Read: Reichel Finding Role In Bruins Lineup

BOSTON –– When Lukas Reichel arrived in Providence, head coach Ryan Mougenel sat the 23-year-old forward down for a chat.

Reichel had just been dealt to Boston from the Vancouver Canucks, and reported to the AHL club following the March 6 trade deadline.

“I wanted to get to know the kid, and I said, ‘What is keeping you out of the NHL?’ And he said one of the things was mental. And that’s fixable,” Mougenel said.

Reichel was originally a first-round pick of the Chicago Blackhawks in 2020; Vancouver acquired him in October before he finally landed in Boston. He has spent the early years of his career between the AHL and NHL. Stability has been hard to come by.

“I think it’s important for our young players to think strong, to think the right way,” Mougenel said. “And it’s tough. There are a lot of things that go on. Moving parts that are external, internal, getting called up, guys getting sent down; it’s hard not to have that affect your ability to think the right way.”

Building a confident foundation has been, and will continue to be, key for Reichel. It helped that the production was immediate when he joined the P-Bruins. Reichel posted five points (one goal, four assists) through three games before getting the call-up on Wednesday.

“Just be good in practice, that’s where you get your confidence. That’s where you prepare the right way,” Reichel said. “And then in the game, try not to think about the mistakes. Try to think about what’s working [rather than] what’s not.”

Mougenel paired Reichel with Georgii Merkulov and Matt Poitras. He was pleased with the skill Reichel brought to the lineup. The coach also got notes from others around the league who had worked with the newcomer.

​One of those people was Kevin Dean, who was an assistant coach for the Bruins from 2017 to 2022 and was with Providence for the six seasons before that. Dean went on to be an assistant for the Blackhawks (2022-25) and is now an assistant for the Canucks. He, accordingly, has a good folder on Reichel.

“I have a ton of respect for [Dean]. Especially when you’re talking about the character of people – he said amazing things about the person, Lukas,” Mougenel said. “I think the first thing that stood out was the kid is a pro, he’s been through it, he’s got a real engaging personality. I really enjoyed our short time that we had with him. And then his play on the ice – he definitely, for us, brought a whole other level of pace.”