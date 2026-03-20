Reichel Posts Two Points In Bruins Debut, Win Over Winnipeg

BOSTON –– Bolstered by the arrival of Lukas Reichel, the Boston Bruins put a full-team effort on the ice on Thursday night at TD Garden, beating the Winnipeg Jets 6-1.

Reichel, the 23-year-old forward, was acquired from the Vancouver Canucks at the deadline, recalled from Providence on Wednesday and made his Bruins debut against Winnipeg. Reichel posted two points (one goal, one assist) in the B’s 14th win in the last 15 games on Causeway Street.

“It’s awesome. I think the crowd is always amazing,” Reichel said. “Even when I played here against the Bruins, it feels even better when you play for them.”

Before Reichel officially introduced himself to the Black & Gold crowd, David Pastrnak gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead in the first period, extending his point streak to eight games and tying his longest of the season.​

The forward batted down an attempted Winnipeg clear, carried the puck over to the slot and wristed it past Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck at 14:52. It was Pastrnak’s 27th goal of the season – and fourth in five games.

Boston doubled its advantage in the second period, courtesy of the team’s newest player. Reichel followed the play into the offensive zone and accelerated towards the net as Hellebuyck mishandled the puck. Reichel beat two Jets to the crease and whacked it in at 18:16 for the 2-0 boost at 6:23. It was Reichel’s first goal as a Bruin and third of the NHL season.

“Just a bouncing puck,” Reichel said. “Happens to every goalie, I think. I was glad that I was the first guy on there.”

Reichel skated on the third line with Elias Lindholm and Morgan Geekie, and finished the night with 14:45 of total ice time.

“Definitely, they had a few good rushes, just because of [Reichel’s speed and skill]. They had some good breakouts, just because of it,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “But offensively, he will, he drives it. And I think that was the goal, bringing this guy in today to drive Elias and Geeks. So he can push them a little bit more forward.”