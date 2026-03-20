In the System: Hagens Named One of 10 Hobey Baker Finalists

BostonBruins.com – Take a look through what some of the Bruins prospects have been up to over the last week.

NCAA

James Hagens posted two goals and an assist in No. 17 ranked Boston College’s 5-0 win over Maine in the Hockey East Quarterfinal last Friday. The forward extended the Eagles’ lead to 2-0 in the first period, assisted on an empty net goal, and scored an empty net goal. Hagens leads the conference in scoring with 23 goals and 45 points and ranks second in assists with 22. He was also named to the All-Hockey East First Team.

Earlier this week, Hagens was also named as one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award, which is presented annually to college hockey’s top player.

BC will battle UConn in the Hockey East semifinals on Friday night at TD Garden (7 p.m. ET on NESN+).