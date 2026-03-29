The Sunday Read: Inside Sturm’s First Year Behind the Bruins Bench

The support system has provided Sturm with an extra boost, and he’s put it all into getting the most out of his roster. From the start, Sturm was not afraid to voice his vision and the type of players he needed in the system. Acquiring Viktor Arvidsson in the July trade with the Edmonton Oilers was something Sturm was more than happy about.

Arvidsson played for the Kings from 2021 to 2024 and crossed paths with Sturm during that time.

“He pushed a lot for me to come here in the summer. I think we both wanted it and wanted this to work. It’s been really good for both me and for him,” Arvidsson said.

​The 32-year-old forward has been a top-six fixture for the B’s this year. Arvidsson sparks the second line, which has been at the top of the production list for Boston. He has 44 points (21 goals, 23 assists) through 61 games – marking the sixth 20-goal season of Arvidsson’s career. It is exactly the impact Sturm was hoping for.

“He’s been really good; the first season, it’s not easy. Your first year in the league, it’s not easy just to become a head coach. I know he was the head coach in the minors, but it’s a little bit different,” Arvidsson said of Sturm. “I think he’s done a great job, and he’s very structured. He knows how we want to play, and he has a vision. He has really tried to execute it in video and in practices – it’s been really good for our group.”

Sturm has also given chances to players who were not a core part of the group before the coach’s arrival. Jonathan Aspirot, for one, spent six years in the AHL and had yet to make his NHL debut before getting recalled from Providence at the end of October. The 26-year-old defenseman has not gone back, locking down a first-pair assignment with Charlie McAvoy. The Bruins signed Aspirot to a two-year extension in January.

Aspirot said Sturm’s messaging to him has been consistent – believe in himself, trust his skill set and do his job to the best of his ability every night. It helped that Aspirot was quick to adapt to Sturm’s style of play, too.

“I think just trying to keep my game as simple as I can and work hard every shift. Close the gap pretty quickly,” Aspirot said. “I think [Sturm] has been great this year. He has been unbelievable for us. I have really enjoyed working with him…A lot happened this year. I am super excited for what happened this season. Just super grateful.”​

Nothing is given in Sturm’s world, as his players have learned. Aspirot did not start on the top pair, nor did Fraser Minten open the season centering the first line, where he is now. The 21-year-old forward caught Sturm’s eye in training camp and has continued to develop into a responsible two-way player. Minten is smart, Sturm said, and asks good questions. That, plus his work ethic and production, have placed the rookie alongside David Pastrnak, and on the power play and penalty kill.