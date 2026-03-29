The Sunday Read: Inside Sturm’s First Year Behind the Bruins Bench

BOSTON –– Marco Sturm sat down at his desk at Warrior Ice Arena.
The head coach had just wrapped up a Friday afternoon skate with his team ahead of a two-game weekend for the Boston Bruins.
Sturm has not had much time to pause, let alone reflect, during his fast-moving first year behind the B’s bench. Suddenly, there are nine games remaining in the regular season, and Sturm’s Bruins are in playoff positioning, battling for stability in the standings.
How has Sturm been handling the demands of this final stretch?
“I’m doing good. Plugging away,” Sturm said. “First of all, enjoying my time to be the head coach of the Boston Bruins, and also now still being in the playoff hunt in March, end of March, where every game counts. That’s something you want to be in as a player and a coach.”
External expectations were all over the place as Sturm entered training camp in September. Internally, though, he always had a plan. It was just a matter of implementing it.
“Marco’s been confident from day one. I’ve always referenced the passion he has, the teaching,” general manager Don Sweeney said. “The staff as a whole has really worked hard to identify areas where we can continue to get better at and push our players. Thus far, I think it’s gone well, and we’re proud of our group.”
In the beginning, Sturm said he leaned on his experience as a player in Boston to help him adjust to his new routine. The former NHL forward spent five years (2005-10) with the Bruins; he skated in a cumulative 938 games in the league over 14 seasons.
Sturm had also been building towards this opportunity. He was the head coach of the Ontario Reign in the AHL for the three prior seasons (2022-25), and was an assistant for the Los Angeles Kings from 2019 to 2022.