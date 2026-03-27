Practice Report: Bergeron Brings Lessons To Bruins Skate

Boston hosts Minnesota on Saturday at TD Garden in the first game of a back-to-back

geekie prac report cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– Patrice Bergeron skated out with Morgan Geekie and Fraser Minten.

The Boston Bruins’ practice had yet to start on Friday at Warrior Ice Arena, and the former B’s captain put his teaching hat on for the morning.

It is something that head coach Marco Sturm, who was teammates with Bergeron in Boston from 2005 to 2010, encourages for his players.

“Because it’s Bergeron, the best in the business, and also having a good relationship – I try to get him in here once in a while just to give those guys a few tips and work on a few [things],” Sturm said. “It’s huge, and I’m really excited about it that those guys come in and help. The most important thing, if I ask the guys he’s working with, they love it. Because they know, too.”

Geekie and Minten were getting pointers on Bergeron’s bumper method. The center perfected the power-play position throughout his 19 seasons in the Black & Gold and is passing on his craft to the current Bruins. Geekie is on the first power-play unit this year, and Minten is on the second – an assignment the 21-year-old got in the latter half of his rookie season.

“First time kind of doing the bumper stuff of the ice, trying to get some reps at that, and just listen to his insight. He obviously spent a long time doing it really well, so take little things you can from that,” Minten said of Bergeron. “I have been watching some faceoff video with him, too, just trying to continue to improve. Same thing – he’s obviously one of the best face-off guys when he played. He knows a lot more than I do, so just trying to listen and learn.”

Minten’s responsibility has grown. Since being one of the last additions to the opening-night roster during training camp, Minten is now centering the first line between David Pastrnak and Marat Khusnutdinov. He’s been an important piece to the Bruins’ special teams as a whole, too. Having Bergeron as a resource is something Minten is quick to take advantage of as he continues to form his NHL identity.

​“Super nice guy. Just super grateful to have him around helping us out,” Minten said.

Sturm speaks with media on Friday

You don’t have to be a first-year forward to want Bergeron’s advice. Geekie leads Boston with 34 goals – 12 of which have come on the man advantage, which is also a team-high. The 27-year-old is still working on his consistency, though, and finding efficient ways to score.

“[Bergeron] was a staple in the bumper for a long time here and, at least for me, kind of revolutionized how that was played. Being a threat to score as well as supporting all over,” Geekie said. “Just a different way to think about it and add some tools to our game. It’s always good when you have a legend like that teach you some things.”

​Bergeron is not at every Bruins practice, but the players appreciate the time and care the team’s alumni put into the current roster. Zdeno Chara came on this season as a hockey operations advisor and mentor, too, and is around the group every day.

“It’s one of those organizations where guys seem to come back and want to give back to everybody that is still part of it,” Geekie said. “Speaks to the culture and the type of organization it is.”

Boston continues its push to the playoffs on Saturday when it hosts the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden for a 5 p.m. matchup. It is the first game of another back-to-back; the B’s will face the Blue Jackets in Columbus on Sunday. The Bruins are coming off a 4-3 overtime win against the Atlantic Division-leading Buffalo Sabres and are looking to carry that momentum into the weekend.

​“Confidence that we can play with teams that are right up there at the peak of the standings and division. Some good resilience from the boys, too,” Minten said. “We can stick with it and still find a way to win. It’s not always going to be perfect, but knowing we can do it.”

Fraser Minten and Morgan Geekie speak about working with Patrice Bergeron on skills.

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