Bruins Beat Wild 6-3 In ‘A Great Team Effort’

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins beat the Minnesota Wild 6-3 on Saturday at TD Garden.

Pavel Zacha and Elias Lindholm each had two goals, Casey Mittelstadt had three assists, and Jeremy Swayman made 31 saves in the victory over the top-ranked Wild.

“It was a complete 60-minute effort. Every line brought something to the table – could be a fight, could be a goal, whatever it is. Sway in net, outstanding again,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “That’s who we are, and that’s what I like the most.”

Andrew Peeke got the Bruins going early with his fifth goal of the season. David Pastrnak wheeled the puck around before chipping it to Peeke in the right circle, where he sniped it past Wild netminder Filip Gustavsson for the 1-0 lead at 1:01. It extended Pastrnak’s point streak to 12 games.

“It is always nice playing with the lead,” Pastrnak said. “Overall, a great team effort. Every line contributed tonight, shift by shift, 5-on-5. It’s a good team win.”

The second line continued its consistent production for the 2-0 advantage at 14:00. Mittelstadt collected the puck in the defensive end and sent it up to Viktor Arvidsson, who broke out on an odd-man rush with Zacha. Arvidsson dished a cross-crease pass to Zacha, who one-timed it in for his 25th goal of the year.

“He’s scoring a lot of goals, but his 200-foot game is unbelievable. I think he helps our team up and down the ice,” Arvidsson said of Zacha. “He battles in the D-zone. The trust from me and Casey is there, and we know he’s going to do everything he can to win the battle and come out with the puck.”​

Arvidsson buried one of his own in the middle frame following a dominant shift from the B’s. Hampus Lindholm zipped the puck to Pastrnak from the point. No. 88 carried it down and swung it over to Arvidsson on the left side for the snap shot that made it 3-0 at 10:27.