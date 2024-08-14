The Boston Bruins’ 100 Days of Hockey, Presented by Wegmans, Set to Begin August 23 with Fan Fest Tour Stop in Lewiston, Maine  

BOSTON – The Boston Bruins announced today additional details for the club’s 100 Days of Hockey, presented by Wegmans, a 100-day campaign packed with community outreach and youth hockey programs designed to engage and grow the next generation of Bruins fans.

For 100 consecutive days, the Bruins and Boston Bruins Foundation will host community events throughout New England, such as hockey clinics, school visits and more. As part of the Bruins Centennial celebration, the initiative will lead up to the Bruins Centennial Game, presented by Dunkin’, on December 1, 2024, marking the 100th anniversary of the club’s first game against the Montreal Maroons in 1924. More information about the Bruins Centennial Game and the launch of a special commemorative jersey will be unveiled at a later date.

The initiative will launch on August 23 with the Boston Bruins Fan Fest Tour, which will make three stops across the region, providing fans with the chance to participate in hockey activities, explore interactive exhibits, shop merchandise and interact with members of the Bruins organization. For more details and a full schedule, fans should click HERE.

The Bruins Academy Learn to Play program, presented by Pure Hockey, will host various clinics throughout the year as part of the 100 Days of Hockey initiative. In 2023-24, over 360 Bruins Learn to Play events were hosted at 89 locations throughout New England. Entering its 11th season, the Bruins’ program will continue to provide participants ages 5-9 with a full set of equipment, professional and personalized fittings and four weeks of on-ice instruction. Registration for the 2024-25 Learn to Play program is now open. More information can be found HERE.

In addition, the Bruins will continue to offer TD Bank PASS clinics for youth hockey organizations throughout New England. Organizations can be nominated to win a PASS (partnership to assist skaters and shooters) one-hour clinic, which will be coached by the Bruins Youth Hockey Development Team and Bruins alumni at their rink. Recipients will also receive giveaway items, 100 tickets to a Bruins home game and a $1,000 donation on behalf of TD Bank. For more information or to nominate an organization, click HERE.

Beginning each Wednesday during the 100 Days of Hockey, “Wegmans Wednesdays” will feature programming throughout New England to support local communities across hockey rinks, schools, Wegmans supermarkets and other local venues.

Throughout the campaign, Boston Bruins BFit will conduct school assembly programs which will include a visit from members of the Boston Bruins Foundation, Bruins alumni and team mascot Blades. The assemblies will offer a 40-minute program on nutrition, perseverance and physical activity.

The 100 Days of Hockey will be supplemented by team community visits and activities, additional on-ice clinics and events in collaboration with local organizations. In addition, the Boston Bruins Foundation will donate $100,000 to youth hockey organizations throughout New England.

The Bruins Centennial celebration and 100 Days of Hockey initiative will conclude with the Pass the Torch Tournament on November 30, 2024, followed by the Bruins Centennial Game on December 1, 2024. The tournament, which is intended to inspire the next generation of hockey players, will feature teams from NHL-affiliated Hockey is for Everyone programs and USA Hockey’s special hockey disciplines.

Limited tickets are still available for the Boston Bruins Centennial Game. To purchase tickets, fans can click HERE.