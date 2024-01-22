TD Garden, Boston Bruins Announce Business Executive Promotions  

Boston, MA (January 22, 2024) - TD Garden and the Boston Bruins have jointly announced the promotions of the following executives, effective immediately. These executives will be led by Glen Thornborough, who was appointed to the role of President of TD Garden and Chief Operating Officer of the Boston Bruins in October 2023.

“This organizational realignment is reflective of our commitment in nurturing talent, coordinating structure with our strategic goals and fostering growth within our team,” said Glen Thornborough, President of TD Garden. “I am proud of our team members and their departments for their continued effort and success in their roles and look forward to working with them closely as we move forward.”