TD Garden, Boston Bruins Announce Business Executive Promotions  

CentennialWeb_2568x1444v2
By Boston Bruins
@NHLBruins Boston Bruins

Boston, MA (January 22, 2024) - TD Garden and the Boston Bruins have jointly announced the promotions of the following executives, effective immediately. These executives will be led by Glen Thornborough, who was appointed to the role of President of TD Garden and Chief Operating Officer of the Boston Bruins in October 2023.  

“This organizational realignment is reflective of our commitment in nurturing talent, coordinating structure with our strategic goals and fostering growth within our team,” said Glen Thornborough, President of TD Garden. “I am proud of our team members and their departments for their continued effort and success in their roles and look forward to working with them closely as we move forward.”

Leah Media Wall

Leah Leahy has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Sales. Leah has been with TD Garden and the Boston Bruins since 2006 and will be building on her existing responsibilities of spearheading the sales and service teams along with ticketing operations. Leah has played a big part in overseeing the Bruins to league-leading revenues.

Jen Media Wall

Jen Compton has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Strategy. In her 20th season with the organization, Jen will take charge of steering the business strategy, analytics and digital marketing teams. Jen is a tenured Marketing and Communications leader who has contributed to many major projects in Boston, including the Legendary Transformation and the development of The Hub on Causeway.

Chris Media Wall

Chris Johnson has been promoted to Senior Vice President, Partnerships. CJ has been with the organization since 1995 and will continue to lead the partnerships sales and service teams. He has a track record of year over year performance increases and expertise activating new sponsorship assets, including industry leading revenues.

Mazz Media Wall

Andrea Mazzarelli has been promoted to Vice President, Marketing with the Boston Bruins. In her eighth season with the Bruins, Andrea will continue to lead the creation and management of all team brand marketing and game presentation while taking on the additional responsibilities of leading the Boston Bruins ProShop retail sales, e-commerce, community relations and youth hockey efforts. Andrea has led many successful brand campaigns, including the ongoing Bruins Centennial celebration.

Mark Media Wall

Mark Rodrigues has been promoted to Vice President, Sales and Service for the Boston Bruins. Mark has been with the Bruins since 2007 and will spearhead the team’s season ticket sales and fan relations functions, with the additional responsibility of overseeing the VIP and single premium revenue lines. Mark has a history of sold-out status and league leading revenues during his tenure with the Bruins.

Tricia Media Wall

Tricia McCorkle has been promoted to Vice President, Marketing and Communications for TD Garden. Tricia has been at TD Garden for 18 years and acts as the primary Marketing and Communications liaison for arena events, contributes to efforts to attract national events, oversees the arena’s charitable arm and serves as the spokesperson for arena communications. Her team is responsible for supporting promoters and events at the highest levels, making TD Garden the sixth highest grossing arena in the world.

Adam Media Wall

The Boston Bruins also announced the hiring of Adam Rogowin as Vice President of Communications and Content. Over the past 14 years, Adam has held roles with the Chicago Blackhawks, most recently as Vice President of Communications. In his role with the Bruins, Adam will lead the Communications and Content department in the creation and management of team assets as he oversees the media and public relations strategy for the team.

