Cirelli scores twice, Lightning hand Bruins 1st loss

Pontus Holmberg had a goal and assist, and Yanni Gourde scored for the Lightning (1-2-0). Jake Guentzel and Gage Goncalves each had two assists. Jonas Johansson made 30 saves in his season debut.

"They were good on both ends of the ice," Tampa Bay coach Jon Cooper said about the line of Holmberg, Gourde and Oliver Bjorkstrand. "There's some chemistry between them, and their ability to play at both ends, and as you saw tonight, their ability to generate offense. That group was really good."

Casey Mittelstadt, Jordan Harris and Morgan Geekie scored for the Bruins (3-1-0), who lost for the first time this season. Pavel Zacha had two assists, and Joonas Korpisalo made 19 saves.

"[The Lightning] came out to play," Bruins coach Marco Sturm said. "They lost two in a row, and we knew they wanted to get to work right away, and we weren't ready and that's why we made mistakes."

Cirelli redirected a centering pass from Guentzel past Korpisalo for a 1-0 lead at 1:09 of the first period.

Cirelli then made it 2-0 at 13:16 of the second, beating Korpisalo to the glove side. Guentzel set up the play with a backhand, centering pass from behind the net.