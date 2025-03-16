Lightning score 6, pull away from Bruins to end 3-game skid

Elias Lindholm had a goal and an assist, and Marat Khusnutdinov also scored for the Bruins (30-30-8), who have lost two in a row and five of seven. Jeremy Swayman made 34 saves.

Hedman gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 2:22 of the first period after scoring on a rebound. The Lightning created a scramble in front of Swayman when Brayden Point won a puck battle and fed it back to Raddysh, who took a quick shot on net. Swayman made the initial save, but Hedman skated in for the rebound.

Lindholm tied it 1-1 at 15:58. Andrew Peeke gained control in the neutral zone, broke into the offensive end towards the right boards and made a strong pass through the slot to Lindholm, who beat Vasilevskiy with a one-timer.

Tampa Bay then scored three times and held Boston without a shot on goal in the second period.

“Not sure what happened in the second,” Lindholm said. “It was embarrassing. The compete level was nowhere to be found. It was overall unacceptable and frustrating, for sure.”

Paul put the Lightning back ahead 2-1 at 2:13, scoring on a rebound before Cirelli extended it to 3-1 at 7:22 when he tipped in a shot from Ryan McDonagh.

Raddysh pushed it to 4-1 at 17:08 on a shot from the point through traffic. It was the second time this season that the Bruins did not register a shot on goal during a period.

“We played a pretty good first period, but the pace of our game elevated in the second,” Gourde said. “We played with fast pace and it’s going to be hard to play against us if we play that way.”