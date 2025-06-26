Sweeney Looks Ahead to 2025 NHL Draft

Conversations Continue

Sweeney did not have much of an update on his negotiations with restricted free agent Morgan Geekie but did say there has been “constant communication” between the two sides.

“Are we on the doorstep? I don't think so,” said Sweeney. “But that can change within one phone call. Again, you get in and around this time frame, and sometimes you're tracking on a deal and you get it done right away, and other times you get sort of pushed to the back burner as to do what everybody else is maybe focused on.

“Doesn't mean that my attention isn't on Morgan and being able to close out a deal. We have time in that, in that regard, so I'm not concerned about it.”

Sweeney further expressed confidence that a deal would be reached.

“At the end of the day, we're going to find a deal,” said Sweeney. “As I said before, whether it's one [year] or much, much longer. We have zero issues in the fact that we're going to find a deal some point in time.”

When it comes to some of Boston’s other free agents – both UFA and RFA – Sweeney did not have any definitive updates to share.

“We've been in touch with everybody in that regard, currently trying to get through a couple of them,” said Sweeney. “Right now, we've indicated to a couple of the other guys what direction we may head. So, I think they're all privy to what they may have available for them next week...that was a vague way to respond that I wasn't going to give you any names at this point in time, but I hopefully can politely say that all the players themselves know.”

Sweeney added that he is in discussions with unrestricted free agent defenseman Henri Jokiharju, who was acquired from Buffalo at the trade deadline.

“I'm currently in discussions with Henri, seeing if we can bring him back,” said Sweeney. “We have a need on the right side, there's no question about that.”

The possibility of adding players from the free agent market is also on the table.

“I think we're going to try to be in on everything that makes sense for the roster and what we're capable of doing,” said Sweeney. “Those might be two completely different things, depending on what the player themselves, at the right time, decide where they want to play and who they want to play with. I think we're an attractive team to be considering, given the opportunities that I think will present in our top nine in particular.

“So, hopefully at the right time…players themselves will have a lot of interest, and we can complement our roster. But it's my job to know who those types of players are and what our scouts – who they've identified can help us.”

Whether or not any free-agent targets are from the high-end of the market remains to be seen.

“Ultimately, we would clearly like to add the best player that that may or may not be available between now and July 1,” said Sweeney. “So, on July 1, you're doing all this leg work, and then you have to figure out whether or not it lines up with the other player. That's just what we have to do. So, hopefully we're in a position to add the player.

“We do need depth on our roster, so we have to be careful in terms of how we're going to address that. Again, some of that might be internal growth and allowing players that played some games last year to take the next step if they're capable of doing that.

“But I don't want to just hand that over to them. I want them to know they have to come in and earn that and take somebody's job, rather than just sort of be given one. I just don't think that exists in the National Hockey League.”

Done Deal

Mason Lohrei is the lone B’s free agent to already have a new deal as the team announced a two-year extension with a $3.2 million average annual value on Monday.

“I mean, ultimately, you'd rather have everybody done before the draft from the standpoint that you know, kind of, where your roster sits,” said Sweeney. “Sometimes deals have their own timeline. In Mason's case, we had open dialog. And [assistant GM] Evan [Gold] did a lion’s share of the work with the Bartlett family on that one, and they found sort of the common ground.

“It was a little bit of a complicated situation, the fact that he put up good numbers, and, you know, was exposed a little bit defensively – work to be done. I think both sides are happy in terms of finding the middle ground.”

The 24-year-old blue liner continued to impress offensively during his second NHL season, notching 33 points (5 goals, 28 assists) in 77 games in 2024-25, though – as Sweeney acknowledged – his defensive game will be a focal point for improvement heading into the 2025-26 campaign.

“If you look at the body of work and realizing that he played in an elevated role in the playoffs two years ago and handled that situation pretty well, was not a liability in any way,” said Sweeney. “Players that are playing against top matchups every given night, and playing uphill in a lot of cases that we were in the second part of the season, that takes its toll on all players, and particularly younger players, and probably on the back end.

“So, he knows there's work to be done…at the end of the day, he's not a finished product by any means, and we just have to go to work on some of the areas that that fell short. The offensive part of the game, I think, there's still tremendous upside with Mase, so we're just going to go to work with it.”