Sweeney Looks Ahead to 2025 NHL Draft

BOSTON – Don Sweeney acknowledged that this year’s NHL Draft is different.
It has been 14 years since the Bruins picked in the top 10, meaning this year’s seventh overall selection carries plenty of weight.
“We're picking at a much more elevated position, so we're acutely aware of those players that are there, versus moving back, moving up, what the acquisition cost versus the move back, and who those players might be – if you do [move back], the player you might be passing up on,” the Bruins’ general manager said on Wednesday at Warrior Ice Arena when asked about the team’s approach for this weekend’s Draft.
“It’s just different. We haven't done it for a number of years – envious of teams have had the opportunity, and now we're in a good situation to try and do that. I think you have to treat it a little differently.”
In addition to holding pick No. 7 on Friday night, the Bruins also have two second rounders (Nos. 51 and 61), a third (69th), a fourth (100th), a fifth (133rd), and a sixth (165th), giving the club plenty of opportunities to build up its prospect pool.
“At the end of the day, you only control your own Draft board,” said Sweeney. “So, we have to react, in terms of what other teams are likely to take. You can look at other teams' depth charts and somewhat figure out what they might target, but everybody's looking for the best player. You're picking at the top part of the draft. You need what you think who is the best player to impact your own club.
“This time of the year, we run sort of dual [scouting] rooms, with toggling back and forth with the with the guys that have been working an awful lot here to fill in any final gaps with the Draft scenario. [The scouts] feel really comfortable where they are and picking the top seven. We've had a lot of discussions over the last month. A month and a half, potential options with that pick, are still exploring them as of today, probably just as of [Thursday] as well.
“So, we feel very comfortable with making a selection, but we're going to continue to see what might present between now and then.”
Sweeney also acknowledged that he is open to all scenarios leading up to the Draft, including trades that involve players on the current roster.
“Ultimately, we're going to use all the opportunities that present to explore what will improve us now and moving forward,” said Sweeney. “As I said, I think we have to have an eye towards what we're capable of doing this year and in the upcoming years, in conjunction with the draft and building around that.
“That was our philosophy at the deadline and realizing we had to take a step back, and we're going to get back into a competitive mindset with an eye towards growing to the future, and that's what we just had to do. As I said before, I don't think you can be stuck in neutral.”