Swayman's 30 Saves Secure Win in B's Preseason Finale

BOSTON –– Jeremy Swayman came back onto the TD Garden ice to salute the fans.

The goaltender had just put up 30 saves in the Boston Bruins’ 4-1 win over the New York Rangers on Saturday, and it earned him the No. 1 star of the game.

It was Swayman’s second start of the preseason and the Bruins’ sixth and final exhibition matchup.

“It was nice to see some rubber and get some high-quality chances against,” Swayman said. “Feels good to get training camp under our feet and pace of play is the biggest thing. That’s something we can build on every game, and that is what we did with six games. I think our group is in a good spot to get started here next week.”

Swayman was supported by his teammates, who got out to a 2-0 lead in the first period.

“The first 20 minutes was probably the best I’ve seen from our group,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “That’s more like us.”

Nikita Zadorov put the Bruins on the board with a one-timer from the left side. Fraser Minten set up the goal, driving to the net with the puck before flipping it off his backhand to Zadorov for the 1-0 lead at 5:55. Minten centered the third line between Tanner Jeannot and Mikey Eyssimont on Saturday, while Zadorov was on the third pair with Henri Jokiharju.