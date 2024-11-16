BOSTON -- Brayden Schenn scored at 2:53 of overtime, and the St. Louis Blues rallied for a 3-2 win against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden on Saturday.
Schenn scores in OT, Blues rally past Bruins to end 4-game skid
Forward wins it at 2:53; Frederic gets 2 goals for Boston, which has lost 3 of 4
Schenn brought the puck into the offensive zone and scored with a wrist shot from the left face-off circle to complete the comeback.
“I looked right, and there obviously was no 2-on-1. … I had some speed and [was] just able to make that shot from the left side,” Schenn said. “Goalies are so good in this league, and you just never know if you’re able to beat them. I thought I had some chances tonight; two on the 2-on-1s, where the last one I wasn’t very happy with, and I was able to make a shot there and luckily it went in.”
Radek Faksa had a goal and an assist, and Alexey Toropchenko had two assists for St. Louis (8-9-1), which had lost four in a row (0-3-1). Jordan Binnington made 15 saves.
“We definitely deserved to win that game, there was no question,” Blues coach Drew Bannister said. “If we get a little puck luck, you know, that game could have been out of hand at the end of the second period. I thought our guys were great in all three zones. We created a lot offensively.”
Trent Frederic scored twice, and Joonas Korpisalo made 28 saves for Boston (8-8-3), which has lost three of four (1-1-2).
“We’re trying to be positive,” Frederic said. “I think guys are trying to have fun at the rink, and the staff does a good job of that. I would say there’s obviously some frustration.
“I think everyone, the team’s not having the year we predicted, or started we thought we’ve done in the past and stuff, but we can turn it around in any second, and I think it’s not going to take much. We’re not that far away.”
Nathan Walker tied it 2-2 for St. Louis at 9:18 of the third period, receiving Faksa’s pass from behind the net and snapping it in from the high slot.
“I just think we [Walker, Faksa, Toropchenko] like to keep it simple,” Walker said. “We kind of know what our strengths are [as a line], and we like to play to them. Sometimes it works out where we can get on the score sheet, too, obviously, and sometimes it doesn’t. But tonight was just one of those games where a couple things happened for us.”
Faksa gave the Blues a 1-0 lead at 6:25 of the first period, redirecting Scott Perunovich’s shot through traffic.
“We know how good we can be, and it’s frustrating when things aren’t clicking,” Perunovich said. “That’s just how it goes for every team in every league, so it definitely feels nice to get closer to our game and come out with a win.”
Frederic tied it 1-1 at 9:26 on a rebound of Georgii Merkulov’s between-the-legs redirect attempt off Binnington’s pads.
Frederic, a St. Louis native, then gave the Bruins a 2-1 lead at 12:12, tipping Mason Lohrei’s shot from the left point.
He had gone 17 straight games without a goal (Oct. 8 at the Florida Panthers).
“We didn’t have a lot of juice in the tank,” Bruins coach Jim Montgomery said. “I don’t know why we didn’t. … We had legs in the first, [but it] kind of fell off after that.”
NOTES: Boston forward Mark Kastelic left the game early in the second period because of a lower-body injury; he was checked by St. Louis defenseman Ryan Suter in the final minute of the first. Montgomery said he is day to day. … Frederic is the third Missouri-born player to have a multigoal game against the Blues (Pat LaFontaine, six times; Clayton Keller). … Schenn scored his ninth overtime goal with the Blues and trails only Vladimir Tarasenko (10) for the most in franchise history. It was Schenn’s 17th overtime point with St. Louis, tying Alex Pietrangelo and Pavol Demitra for the most in franchise history. … Merkulov got his first NHL point in his season debut for Boston after he was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Saturday. The 24-year-old forward played four NHL games last season. … Forward Tyler Johnson did not play because of “family reasons” but is expected to return to the Bruins on Sunday.