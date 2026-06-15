Season Rewind: Morgan Geekie Cements Himself as Top Goalscorer

BOSTON –– When Morgan Geekie finished the 2024-25 season with the first 30-goal showing of his career, some wondered if he could follow it up.

The Boston Bruins forward delivered a quick and convincing answer during the 2025-26 run. Geekie hit the 30-goal mark on Jan. 27 and went on to post career-high numbers in goals (39), assists (29) and points (68). His 39 goals led the B’s.

Geekie ranked second on the Bruins in total points for both the regular season and playoffs, only behind David Pastrnak. The forward had four points (two goals, two assists) through six games in the B’s first-round series against the Buffalo Sabres.

Geekie held different roles throughout the lineup this year, most often skating on the first line, but also taking reps on the second and third lines. He found consistent success on the first unit of the power play, leading the Bruins with 12 goals on the man advantage, which was another career-high.

Geekie’s longest point streak of the year was nine games, from Jan. 20 to Feb. 26. He had 13 points (seven goals, five assists) through that stretch.

The Bruins’ offense gained another core piece in Geekie, who initially landed in Boston in July 2023 as a free agent. The Bruins signed him to a six-year contract extension in June 2025. He has grown into his role as a clutch goalscorer through three years in the Black & Gold.

Geekie had 17 multi-point games this season, including five three-point performances. The Strathclair, Manitoba, native earned his second-career hat trick on April 7 at Lenovo Center against the Carolina Hurricanes, the team that selected him in the third round of the 2017 NHL Draft. Geekie also had three assists on March 21 when the B’s rallied to beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-2 at Little Caesars Arena and steal two pivotal points in the Eastern Conference playoff race.

As it turns out, the dominance Geekie displayed was not an outlier but instead the start of a new stage of his career where he is a difference-maker every night.