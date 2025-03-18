Prospects Report: Minten Notches Hat Trick for P-Bruins

BostonBruins.com – Take a look at how Boston Bruins’ prospects have performed recently through Providence, the NCAA, and junior hockey leagues.

Providence

The Providence Bruins earned three out of a possible six points on a road trip to Toronto, Rochester, and Springfield last week, keeping them in third place in the tight Atlantic Division standings. With just 13 games remaining, the magic number to clinch a playoff spot is now seven points for the P-Bruins, who will play four more consecutive road games starting Friday.

On Sunday, Fraser Minten, who was acquired by Boston via trade with Toronto on March 8, netted a natural hat trick and added an assist in a 4-1 victory for Providence in Springfield. The Vancouver, British Columbia, native scored his first three goals in a Providence uniform in just his third appearance with the team. The forward totals nine goals and eight assists in just 29 AHL games this season.

Minten knew the importance of making a splash early with his new team.

“It’s always nice to get on the board with a new team,” said Minten. “I think playing with good players, going to the right areas, and getting rewarded comes easy with the guys that I’m playing with. They’re really smart and see the ice well. I’m going to keep going to those places and hopefully continue to help the team win.”