Prospects Report: Minten Notches Hat Trick for P-Bruins

Center was acquired by trade from Toronto earlier this month

54390940196_8ea672a7dd_o (1)
By Jordan Conn, BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – Take a look at how Boston Bruins’ prospects have performed recently through Providence, the NCAA, and junior hockey leagues.

Providence

The Providence Bruins earned three out of a possible six points on a road trip to Toronto, Rochester, and Springfield last week, keeping them in third place in the tight Atlantic Division standings. With just 13 games remaining, the magic number to clinch a playoff spot is now seven points for the P-Bruins, who will play four more consecutive road games starting Friday.

On Sunday, Fraser Minten, who was acquired by Boston via trade with Toronto on March 8, netted a natural hat trick and added an assist in a 4-1 victory for Providence in Springfield. The Vancouver, British Columbia, native scored his first three goals in a Providence uniform in just his third appearance with the team. The forward totals nine goals and eight assists in just 29 AHL games this season.

Minten knew the importance of making a splash early with his new team.

“It’s always nice to get on the board with a new team,” said Minten. “I think playing with good players, going to the right areas, and getting rewarded comes easy with the guys that I’m playing with. They’re really smart and see the ice well. I’m going to keep going to those places and hopefully continue to help the team win.”

Matt Poitras recorded four assists on the Providence Bruins’ road trip last week, tallying two helpers in Wednesday’s 4-2 loss to Toronto, and adding an assist in the 4-3 shootout loss on Friday at Rochester and one in the 4-1 win at Springfield on Sunday. The Brooklin, Ontario, native totals nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 27 AHL games this season.

Poitras feels that he’s been building his confidence with his time in Providence this season.

“This is my second time down here, and I’m a lot more comfortable coming down here this time,” said Poitras. “It’s nice to be down here with the guys again, contribute, and help the team win. It’s obviously great to get some points on the board for my confidence as well.”

Last Friday, Jeffrey Viel tallied the first two goals of the game in the opening frame of the Providence Bruins’ 4-3 shootout loss to the Rochester Americans. The Rimouski, Quebec, native scored his ninth and 10th goals of the season within the first 11 minutes of the contest to give Providence the early advantage. The forward has 28 points on 10 goals and 18 assists in 56 games with Providence this season.

Viel credited his chemistry with linemate Tyler Pitlick for his offensive success as of late.

“I think we have had a lot of chemistry,” said Viel. “We kind of play the same way. It’s been going well, and we keep our game simple. We get pucks down there and forecheck.”

NCAA

  • Ty Gallagher found the back of the net three times in Colorado College’s playoff series loss to No. 6 ranked Denver University last weekend. The Clarkston, Michigan, native netted a goal in the team’s victory in game one on Friday and scored twice in their Game 3 loss on Sunday. The defenseman finished the season ranked tied for second on the team with 26 points and tied for third on the team with nine goals. Gallagher was originally selected by Boston in the seventh round (217th overall) of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.
  • Mason Langenbrunner netted a goal in Harvard University’s 3-2 win over No. 18 ranked Clarkson University last Saturday. The defenseman totals six goals and four assists through 33 games this season. The Dallas, Texas, native was originally selected by Boston in the fifth round (151st overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Juniors

  • Loke Johansson tallied a goal and three assists in the month of March for the Moncton Wildcats of the Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League. The defenseman totals four goals and 17 assists in 60 games of his first QMJHL season. The Stockholm, Sweden, native was originally selected by Boston in the sixth round (186th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft.

News Feed

Bruins Recall Fabian Lysell and Michael Callahan on Emergency Basis

Bruins Fall to Sabres in OT for Third Straight Loss

Bruins and MIAA Announce Recipients of 2025 Sportsmanship Awards

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Sabres

Bruins Fall to Lightning for Second Straight Loss

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Lightning

Mittelstadt, Khusnutdinov Score First Goals as B's in Loss to Ottawa

Need to Know: Bruins at Senators

Bruins have 'something brewing' after comeback win against rival Panthers

Bruins Rally with Three Goals in Third to Take Down Florida

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

Swayman, Bruins Shut Out Lightning to End Three-Game Skid

Marchand trade to Panthers signals end of era for Bruins

Boston Bruins Acquire Fraser Minten, 2026 First-Round Draft Pick and 2025 Fourth-Round Draft Pick from Toronto Maple Leafs

Boston Bruins Acquire 2027 Conditional Second-Round Draft Pick from Florida Panthers

Boston Bruins Acquire Daniil Misyul from New Jersey Devils 

Boston Bruins Acquire Henri Jokiharju from Buffalo Sabres

Boston Bruins Acquire Casey Mittelstadt, William Zellers and 2025 Second-Round Draft Pick from Colorado Avalanche