Practice Report: Bruins Prepare to Host Maple Leafs

Boston sits in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 86 points

hampus cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins were back at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday, preparing for Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The B’s are coming off a 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, as the playoff push continues in the Eastern Conference. Here are three updates to know from skate. 

  • Tanner Jeannot skated in a red non-contact jersey on Monday. Mikey Eyssimont slotted onto the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mark Katelic in his place. Head coach Marco Sturm on Jeannot’s status for Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs: “We’ll see how tomorrow goes. He was on the ice earlier, felt good enough to practice…We have to follow up tomorrow.”
  • Fraser Minten – who was a second-round pick of Toronto in 2022 – remained on the first line, centering David Pastrnak and Marat Khusnutdinov. The 21-year-old forward has 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) through 70 games in his rookie season. Sturm on Minten’s progression: “There are a lot of things you can’t teach. That is what he has, and that’s why he is ahead of some other guys. That’s just the way it is, because he already had it. A lot of the things are easy for him. Even the teaching part, he gets it right away…He is a smart kid.”
  • Jeremy Swayman posted a shutdown 42-save performance in Detroit on Saturday. The goaltender has a career-high 28 wins this season, a 2.71 goals against average and a .908 save percentage. Sturm on Swayman’s dominance: “That’s why I didn’t make a decision yet on who’s playing tomorrow or not. He makes it really hard on me because he’s just playing so good. But I always have to look at the big picture, the teams coming up and the workload…I think so far this year, we did a good job finding the right guy at the right moment. Hopefully we can continue that down the stretch.”

Sturm speaks with the media after practice at Warrior Ice Arena

Related Content

Bruins Host Blackstone Valley Co-op Team At Skate, ‘That’s Why Hockey Is The Best’

JetBlue Check-In: Chicken wings: Flats vs. Drums

The Sunday Read: Reichel Finding Role In Bruins Lineup

Locker Room Raw: Jeremy Swayman

News Feed

Bruins Host Blackstone Valley Co-op Team At Skate, ‘That’s Why Hockey Is The Best’

The Sunday Read: Reichel Finding Role In Bruins Lineup

Swayman Makes 41 Saves, Bruins Score Three in Third to Rally Past Red Wings

Need to Know: Bruins at Red Wings

In the System: Hagens Named One of 10 Hobey Baker Finalists

Reichel Posts Two Points In Bruins Debut, Win Over Winnipeg

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Jets

Bruins and MIAA Announce Recipients of 2026 Sportsmanship Awards

Zacha Scores Twice in Bruins Overtime Loss to Canadiens

Need to Know: Bruins at Canadiens

Pastrnak Scores Twice in Bruins Overtime Loss to Devils

Need to Know: Bruins at Devils

The Sunday Read: How Middleton Changed the Course of USA Sled Hockey

McAvoy Scores Twice in Bruins Shootout Win Over Capitals

Need to Know: Bruins at Capitals

Practice Report: Bruins Prepare For Three-Game Road Trip

In the System: Hagens Named to All-Hockey East First Team

Bruins Fall 4-2 to Sharks, ‘It Was Just a Little Bit Off Today’