Practice Report: Bruins Prepare to Host Maple Leafs

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins were back at Warrior Ice Arena on Monday, preparing for Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The B’s are coming off a 4-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena, as the playoff push continues in the Eastern Conference. Here are three updates to know from skate.

Tanner Jeannot skated in a red non-contact jersey on Monday. Mikey Eyssimont slotted onto the fourth line with Sean Kuraly and Mark Katelic in his place. Head coach Marco Sturm on Jeannot’s status for Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs: “We’ll see how tomorrow goes. He was on the ice earlier, felt good enough to practice…We have to follow up tomorrow.”

Fraser Minten – who was a second-round pick of Toronto in 2022 – remained on the first line, centering David Pastrnak and Marat Khusnutdinov. The 21-year-old forward has 31 points (16 goals, 15 assists) through 70 games in his rookie season. Sturm on Minten’s progression: “There are a lot of things you can’t teach. That is what he has, and that’s why he is ahead of some other guys. That’s just the way it is, because he already had it. A lot of the things are easy for him. Even the teaching part, he gets it right away…He is a smart kid.”