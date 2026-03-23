Bruins Host Blackstone Valley Co-op Team At Skate, ‘That’s Why Hockey Is The Best’

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins had some special visitors at their practice on Monday at Warrior Ice Arena.

​The Blackstone Valley Co-op hockey team sat on the glass, taking in the NHL skate and cheering as each B’s player got on the ice.

It has been a tumultuous stretch for the Rhode Island high school group. Blackstone captain Colin Dorgan was skating in his “Senior Night” game last month at Pawtucket’s Dennis M. Lynch Arena when his mother, brother and grandfather were killed in a shooting that happened in the crowd.

​The team has rallied around Dorgan since the tragedy, earning its first-ever state title in the Rhode Island Division II hockey tournament on Wednesday at Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence. Blackstone continued the winning celebration in Boston.

“To come up here and to have emotions of joy – it’s great,” Blackstone head coach Chris Librizzi said. “And it started last Wednesday night with the championship game, and it’s carried over to today. They need this, from a mental capacity standpoint, to just get away from all the drama that has taken place. Very excited and happy for them.”​

Librizzi’s players joined the Bruins on the bench after practice and toured the Warrior Ice Arena facilities. The B’s congratulated the team on its title victory, and stuck around for chats, photos and autographs.

“Just to have them here, they were all so excited to see it. To see David [Pastrnak] in the training room just getting a massage – just little things like that, they were like, ‘Oh, wow.’ They were asking about which car he is driving. It was great. That was probably the best moment today,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “For me, that’s why hockey is the best. It’s not just what happened on the ice, but also off the ice. I think it’s just a wonderful thing that these guys have the experience to come here.”

Librizzi has been a strong leader for his team through an unimaginable circumstance, requiring at least 10 consecutive days of counseling for both him and his players. He told Dorgan he did not have to return to the season. But the defenseman had other plans.