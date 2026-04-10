Practice Report: Bruins Prepare For Final Stretch of Regular Season

Boston hosts Tampa Bay on Saturday afternoon at TD Garden

geekie prac report cover
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins have used their rare three days without a game to rest and refuel for their final three matchups of the regular season.

The B’s had a full-team practice on Friday at Warrior Ice Arena in preparation for Saturday’s matinee meeting with the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden. Boston remains in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 96 points, and can clinch a playoff berth with a win.  

“Honestly, we’ve been playing on the edge the whole year. We’ve been playing playoff hockey ever since we came back from Olympic break. It’s so tight, every point matters. We’ve been playing really focused for the past month,” David Pastrnak said. “We put ourselves in a heck of a spot the whole year, we’ve been through so much together, and now we are here. This is when the fun hockey starts.”

Pastrnak, who is one point away from 100 on the season, posted two assists on Tuesday in Raleigh. The forward set up his linemate, Morgan Geekie, on two of his eventual three goals in the hat-trick showing. Pastrnak and Geekie are skating on the first line with Elias Lindholm; that combination remained the same during Friday’s practice. The trio is looking to find more consistency as the stakes get higher for the Bruins.

“The chemistry is there, we know that,” Pastrnak said. “We just need to take it step by step, and hopefully we find our game. Last game was much better, even the game in Philly, I thought we created a lot. We know each other, so I think the chemistry is there.”

Geekie leads the Bruins with 37 goals this year, including a team-high 12 on the power play. He is hitting his stride at the right time after going 17 games without a goal prior to Tuesday’s hat trick.

​“It was obviously a little while,” Geekie said. “It is nice to see one go in, and you’re never going to say no. Just try to keep putting myself in those spots and continue to allow myself to play on both sides of the puck.”

He will look to carry that momentum into Saturday’s contest against the Lightning. Geekie and his teammates know there is still work to be done in the regular season.

Geekie and Pastrnak talk with the media after practice

“I think it kind of speaks for itself. Just the magnitude of these games and how important they are to getting off on the right foot. We’re kind of just focused on tomorrow. We know we can kind of control our own destiny. Just try to put ourselves in a position to play a good, solid 60 minutes,” Geekie said. “I think for us to win the next game and just take a deep breath and kind of reset before the playoffs would be great. We’ve got a big task tomorrow. They’re a good team.”

The Bruins also had a new face around the rink on Friday. James Hagens – who signed his three-year, entry-level contract on Wednesday – participated in his first full practice with the group. Hagens played six games in the AHL with Providence before joining the main club, and recently wrapped up his sophomore season at Boston College, where he was the team’s leading scorer.

“He’s a great player. A lot more skill than I have. He is going to be a great player for a long time, I think,” Geekie said. “When you see a player with that kind of skill come in, it speaks for itself. You don’t have to see much to know that he’s good with the puck. We’re happy to have him here.”

The Bruins have made it a priority to make sure Hagens feels comfortable and welcome on his new team.

“Can’t wait to get to know him personally, that way I can help him as a player as well,” Pastrnak said. “I am here for him, anything he needs, and he knows that. It is good to have him around, and can’t wait to see more of him.”

Head coach Marco Sturm said Hagens will not play on Saturday against Tampa Bay.

​“It is his first time up here. Yesterday was a very exciting day, today was the first time, ‘Okay, this is about hockey,’” Sturm said. “He just needs time to get used to our system. That’s the biggest thing. We are not going to throw that kid in and fail. I don’t want to do that. He is on the right track. Like I said yesterday, that is our next step. We will take it day by day and find the right time.”

Sturm talks after Bruins skate at Warrior Ice Arena

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