Practice Report: Bruins Prepare For Final Stretch of Regular Season

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins have used their rare three days without a game to rest and refuel for their final three matchups of the regular season.

The B’s had a full-team practice on Friday at Warrior Ice Arena in preparation for Saturday’s matinee meeting with the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden. Boston remains in the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference with 96 points, and can clinch a playoff berth with a win.

“Honestly, we’ve been playing on the edge the whole year. We’ve been playing playoff hockey ever since we came back from Olympic break. It’s so tight, every point matters. We’ve been playing really focused for the past month,” David Pastrnak said. “We put ourselves in a heck of a spot the whole year, we’ve been through so much together, and now we are here. This is when the fun hockey starts.”

Pastrnak, who is one point away from 100 on the season, posted two assists on Tuesday in Raleigh. The forward set up his linemate, Morgan Geekie, on two of his eventual three goals in the hat-trick showing. Pastrnak and Geekie are skating on the first line with Elias Lindholm; that combination remained the same during Friday’s practice. The trio is looking to find more consistency as the stakes get higher for the Bruins.

“The chemistry is there, we know that,” Pastrnak said. “We just need to take it step by step, and hopefully we find our game. Last game was much better, even the game in Philly, I thought we created a lot. We know each other, so I think the chemistry is there.”

Geekie leads the Bruins with 37 goals this year, including a team-high 12 on the power play. He is hitting his stride at the right time after going 17 games without a goal prior to Tuesday’s hat trick.

​“It was obviously a little while,” Geekie said. “It is nice to see one go in, and you’re never going to say no. Just try to keep putting myself in those spots and continue to allow myself to play on both sides of the puck.”

He will look to carry that momentum into Saturday’s contest against the Lightning. Geekie and his teammates know there is still work to be done in the regular season.