Bruins Assign Lukas Reichel to Providence

Bruins_25-26RosterUpdateMediaWall_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 10, that the team has assigned forward Lukas Reichel to Providence.

Reichel was acquired by Boston on March 6 from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick. The 23-year-old has appeared in 28 NHL games with Boston, Vancouver and Chicago this season, recording three goals and five assists for eight points. The 6-foot, 170-pound forward has also skated in 26 AHL games with Providence and Abbotsford in 2025-26, tallying seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points.

Reichel has skated in 147 career AHL games with Providence, Abbotsford and Rockford, totaling 49 goals and 85 assists for 134 points. He has also played 197 career NHL games, recording 23 goals and 39 assists for 62 points. The Nuremberg, Germany native was originally selected by Chicago in the first round (17th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Related Content

Jordan Harris Nominated for 2026 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Locker Room Raw: Morgan Geekie and David Pastrnak

In the System: P-Bruins Clinch Atlantic Division Title, Top Seed in East

Press Room: Marco Sturm

News Feed

Practice Report: Bruins Prepare For Final Stretch of Regular Season

Jordan Harris Nominated for 2026 King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Practice Report: Hagens Hits the Ice With the Bruins

Hagens Reacts to Signing ELC With Bruins, ‘Means the World to Me’

Bruins Sign James Hagens to Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Charlie McAvoy Nominated for 2026 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy

Geekie Pots Hat Trick as Bruins Fall to Hurricanes in OT

Need to Know: Bruins at Hurricanes

Bruins Secure Point But Fall to Flyers in Overtime

Need to Know: Bruins at Flyers

The Sunday Read: Inside the Sports Science That Has the Bruins Feeling Their Best

Bruins Surrender Three Goals in Third, Fall to Tampa

Need to Know: Bruins at Lightning

Practice Report: Bruins Get Back to Work in Tampa

In the System: P-Bruins Hit 50-Win, 100-Point Mark

Bruins' Winning Streak Ends at Four Games with Loss to Florida

Need to Know: Bruins at Panthers

Pavel Zacha Named NHL Third Star for March