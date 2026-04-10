Bruins Assign Lukas Reichel to Providence

Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, April 10, that the team has assigned forward Lukas Reichel to Providence.

Reichel was acquired by Boston on March 6 from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for a 2026 sixth-round draft pick. The 23-year-old has appeared in 28 NHL games with Boston, Vancouver and Chicago this season, recording three goals and five assists for eight points. The 6-foot, 170-pound forward has also skated in 26 AHL games with Providence and Abbotsford in 2025-26, tallying seven goals and 11 assists for 18 points.

Reichel has skated in 147 career AHL games with Providence, Abbotsford and Rockford, totaling 49 goals and 85 assists for 134 points. He has also played 197 career NHL games, recording 23 goals and 39 assists for 62 points. The Nuremberg, Germany native was originally selected by Chicago in the first round (17th overall) of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.