Bruins Storm Back To Beat Sabres 4-3 in OT, ‘Proud Of This Group’

BUFFALO –– David Pastrnak weaved through three Buffalo Sabres and dished it over to Pavel Zacha in the left circle.

​The puck zipped off Zacha’s stick and into the back of the net, securing an overtime 4-3 win for the Boston Bruins against the division-leading Sabres on Wednesday at KeyBank Center.

After tying the game late in the third period, the B’s snatched the extra point less than a minute into OT in the second game of a back-to-back for the group. It marked a three-point showing for Pastrnak and Zacha’s 24th goal of the season.

“We know how important this game was. Just kept coming the whole game, especially in the third period,” Zacha said. “We just never gave up and came back in the game. We know what we have in this locker room, the resilience.”

Pastrnak opened scoring in the first period with his 29th goal of the season. Marat Khusnutdinov battled for the puck along the boards until it popped out to Fraser Minten, who dished a backdoor feed to Pastrnak for the one-timer to make it 1-0 at 11:07. It also extended Pastrnak’s point streak to 11 games.

“He’s our guy,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Pastrnak. “He needs to be the driver. I feel like when he does it, we all feel it. Another great game from him. Down the stretch, that’s just the way it is. Those guys have to step up, and they did today.”

Buffalo knotted things 1-1 at 15:18 with a power-play tally from Jason Zucker, but Viktor Arvidsson regained Boston’s advantage in the middle frame.

Nikita Zadorov kept the puck in the zone and chipped it down to Pastrnak, who pulled a move in close that Buffalo netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen poke-checked. Arvidsson was there to clean up the loose puck, knocking it home at 9:45 for the 2-1 lift. It was Arvidsson’s 20th of the year.