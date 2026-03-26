Bruins Storm Back To Beat Sabres 4-3 in OT, ‘Proud Of This Group’

Pavel Zacha scored the game-winning goal on Wednesday at KeyBank Center

gamer cover buff
By Belle Fraser
BostonBruins.com

BUFFALO –– David Pastrnak weaved through three Buffalo Sabres and dished it over to Pavel Zacha in the left circle.

​The puck zipped off Zacha’s stick and into the back of the net, securing an overtime 4-3 win for the Boston Bruins against the division-leading Sabres on Wednesday at KeyBank Center.

After tying the game late in the third period, the B’s snatched the extra point less than a minute into OT in the second game of a back-to-back for the group. It marked a three-point showing for Pastrnak and Zacha’s 24th goal of the season.

“We know how important this game was. Just kept coming the whole game, especially in the third period,” Zacha said. “We just never gave up and came back in the game. We know what we have in this locker room, the resilience.”

Pastrnak opened scoring in the first period with his 29th goal of the season. Marat Khusnutdinov battled for the puck along the boards until it popped out to Fraser Minten, who dished a backdoor feed to Pastrnak for the one-timer to make it 1-0 at 11:07. It also extended Pastrnak’s point streak to 11 games.

“He’s our guy,” head coach Marco Sturm said of Pastrnak. “He needs to be the driver. I feel like when he does it, we all feel it. Another great game from him. Down the stretch, that’s just the way it is. Those guys have to step up, and they did today.”

Buffalo knotted things 1-1 at 15:18 with a power-play tally from Jason Zucker, but Viktor Arvidsson regained Boston’s advantage in the middle frame.

Nikita Zadorov kept the puck in the zone and chipped it down to Pastrnak, who pulled a move in close that Buffalo netminder Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen poke-checked. Arvidsson was there to clean up the loose puck, knocking it home at 9:45 for the 2-1 lift. It was Arvidsson’s 20th of the year.

Sturm speaks with the media following 4-3 OTW at BUF

“We’re proud of the game, the way we answered after yesterday and played a heck of a team today that’s been rolling pretty good,” Pastrnak said.  

Zach Benson found the 2-2 equalizer at 5:21 of the third period before Zucker put Buffalo up 3-2 just 31 seconds later with his second power-play goal of the night.

Casey Mittelstadt, who was skating in his 500th NHL career game, tied it up once again at 14:00. Zacha pushed it up to Jonathan Aspirot, who ripped it from the point. The puck bounced off the endboards and into the crease for Mittelstadt – the former Sabre – to bury for the 3-3 scoreline.

“A lot of friends and really good people here who took care of me when I was young, so very grateful for them. Although it does feel good to score against them, for sure,” Mittelstadt said. “Very excited. Pretty big game for us. I don’t think we like the way we started the third, but we fought and battled and came out with two points. Proud of this group, especially on a tough back-to-back.”

Mittelstadt remained on the second line with Zacha and Arvidsson, which has been one of the Bruins’ most consistent producers this season. They combined for four points in Wednesday’s victory.

“Now they believe they can be the difference. And I think as a player and as a line, that’s huge,” Sturm said. “And they are the difference in some of the games. When we need them, they’re there. Good for them.”

Mittelstadt ultimately forced overtime, during which Zacha secured the full two points for the B’s with his wrist shot at 00:38 as the playoff push continues.

The Bruins are back in action on Saturday when they host the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden.

BOS at BUF | Recap

Related Content

Hagens Joins Practice in Providence, ‘Something I’ll Never Forget’

Zacha Scores OT Winner in Buffalo

Bruins Host Blackstone Valley Co-op Team At Skate, ‘That’s Why Hockey Is The Best’

Pastrnak Opens Scoring in First Period

News Feed

Need to Know: Bruins at Sabres

Stolarz helps Maple Leafs defeat Bruins following injury scare

Bruins Fall 4-2 to Maple Leafs, ‘Not Good Enough’

Hagens Joins Practice in Providence, ‘Something I’ll Never Forget’

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs

Bruins Sign James Hagens to AHL Amateur Tryout Agreement

Practice Report: Bruins Prepare to Host Maple Leafs

Bruins Host Blackstone Valley Co-op Team At Skate, ‘That’s Why Hockey Is The Best’

The Sunday Read: Reichel Finding Role In Bruins Lineup

Swayman Makes 41 Saves, Bruins Score Three in Third to Rally Past Red Wings

Need to Know: Bruins at Red Wings

In the System: Hagens Named One of 10 Hobey Baker Finalists

Reichel Posts Two Points In Bruins Debut, Win Over Winnipeg

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Jets

Bruins and MIAA Announce Recipients of 2026 Sportsmanship Awards

Zacha Scores Twice in Bruins Overtime Loss to Canadiens

Need to Know: Bruins at Canadiens

Pastrnak Scores Twice in Bruins Overtime Loss to Devils