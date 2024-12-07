BOSTON -- Pavel Zacha scored at 2:49 of overtime as the Boston Bruins rallied for a 4-3 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at TD Garden on Saturday.
Zacha overtime goal caps Bruins comeback victory against Flyers
Boston rallies from 3-1 down in 3rd period for 4th straight victory; Michkov scores twice for Philadelphia
Trent Frederic had two goals and Brad Marchand scored for Boston (15-11-3), which has won four straight games. Jeremy Swayman made 23 saves.
"It just shows the sign of a team that sticks with it," Bruins interim coach Joe Sacco said. "You're not going to have your best during the course of 60 minutes. There's going to be times in the games where there's ups and downs and ebbs and flows, so you just have to stick with the process."
Matvei Michkov scored twice for Philadelphia (12-11-4), Cam York had a goal and Travis Sanheim had two assists. Aleksei Kolosov made 27 saves.
"It’s never a question with me about our fight," Flyers coach John Tortorella said. "That's a given within our room here. So that's what keeps us afloat. That's the only way we're going to stay afloat in this League is that, is the will and not willing to give in. That's in our room."
The Bruins trailed 3-1 entering the third period, but Frederic cut it to 3-2 at 5:18, knocking home a loose puck bouncing in the slot, and then Marchand tied it 3-3 at 14:38, picking up Justin Brazeau's clearing pass off the wall and skating in to beat Kolosov between his pads.
Zacha scored in overtime for the second time in three games, finishing David Pastrnak's backdoor feed after keeping the puck in the offensive zone with a heavy forecheck.
"It was a long battle in the corner, and I think that's something when you win those battles, you can be one guy," Zacha said. "That's who usually scores. When 'Pasta' had the puck on his stick, I was trying to just get open and it was a great play. But the battle was very important."
It's the second straight game the Flyers blew a third-period lead. They led 5-4 against the Florida Panthers on Thursday but allowed three goals in the final 5:17 of a 7-5 loss.
"We've got to learn from our mistakes," Flyers forward Sean Couturier said. "This is two games where we take stupid penalties, give the other team a chance to come back, and we did it again today."
Michkov gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead at 7:24 of the first period with a power-play goal. Emil Andrae's point shot was blocked down into the slot, where Couturier flicked it out to Michkov inside the right face-off circle.
The Flyers went ahead 2-0 at 18:24 when Michkov scored off Sanheim’s cross-ice pass.
The goal gave Michkov three straight multipoint games (three goals, four assists).
"[Michkov] has got a knack for scoring," Sanheim said. "He wants to score goals, he enjoys scoring goals, and [he] puts himself in good positions to score goals. So that's just the player that he is. It's a pretty easy play by me to find him when he's sitting that wide open."
Frederic made it 2-1 with a power-play goal at 5:26 of the second period. It was his first goal in 10 games.
"When the team does well, I feel like it's good for individuals," Frederic said. "We've been playing well, we've been winning. So anytime that happens I feel like, as an individual, you feel good about yourself too."
York put the Flyers ahead 3-1 at 15:29 with a shot from the high slot.
"We're a good team and we expect to win every game," York said. "So to lose that one, obviously it hurts. But we got an opportunity to come back tomorrow [at home against the Utah Hockey Club] and hopefully come out on top."
Farabee nearly scored on a breakaway at 2:03 of overtime, but Swayman made the stop to keep Boston alive ahead of Zacha's winner.
"That’s huge. That's a massive save," Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy said. "That, and coupled with a special play right after that, you know, that gets us two points. That was awesome."
NOTES: Travis Konecny, who leads Philadelphia with 31 points (13 goals, 18 assists) in 27 games, had an assist but missed the final 13:55 of the third period. Tortorella said Konecny was pulled from the game by a concussion spotter. The forward was cleared to play, but Tortorella kept him out for what the coach called undisciplined play. … Michkov is the third Flyers teenager with three straight multipoint games, joining Eric Lindros (three games, 1992-93) and Peter Zezel (twice, 1984-85). ... Marchand’s goal with 5:22 remaining in the third period marked the 15th time he scored a tying goal in the final 10 minutes of the third period. He tied Ray Bourque (15) for the most goals in Bruins history under the same scenario. ... Sanheim's assist on York's goal was his 200th point in the NHL.