Pavel Zacha Named NHL Second Star of the Week

The National Hockey League announced today that Boston Bruins forward Pavel Zacha has been named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week for the week ending March 29.

Zacha finished the week tied for first in the NHL with five goals and eight points in four games. He opened the week with an assist in Boston’s home game against Toronto on March 24. The following night, he recorded two points (one goal, one assist) in the team’s win in Buffalo on March 25, scoring the game‑winning goal in overtime.

On March 28, Zacha posted a two‑goal performance in Boston’s home victory over Minnesota. He finished the week registering three points (two goals, one assist) in the Bruins’ comeback shootout win in Columbus, tying his career high of 59 points.

Zacha currently paces all NHL skaters in goals this month (13) and has recorded points in 12 of Boston’s 15 games during March, including seven multi‑point performances. The 6‑foot‑4, 211‑pound forward has appeared in 71 games with the Bruins this season, totaling a career‑high 28 goals and 31 assists for 59 points. He ranks third on the team in goals, assists, points and even strength goals (18), tied for second in power‑play goals (10) and tied for third in game‑winning goals (four).

Currently in his 10th NHL season, Zacha has appeared in 699 career games, recording 153 goals and 248 assists for 401 points. The Brno, Czech Republic native was selected by New Jersey in the first round (sixth overall) of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.