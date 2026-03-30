Bruins Pull Off 4-3 Comeback, Shootout Win Over Columbus

COLUMBUS –– The scoreboard read 3-0 at Nationwide Arena on Sunday evening.

There were fewer than three minutes remaining in the first period between the Boston Bruins and the Columbus Blue Jackets, and the visiting team was trailing early.

Tanner Jeannot decided to shake things up. The B’s forward dropped the gloves with the 6-foot-5, 222-pound Erik Gudbranson. Mark Kastelic followed suit the very next shift, engaging in another heavyweight bout with Mathieu Olivier.

​While the Bruins did not strike until the third period, Jeannot and Kastelic started to change the momentum for their team. And, a few hours later, Boston was piling out onto the ice to celebrate a comeback 4-3 shootout win against the Blue Jackets.

“Those two are the true heroes tonight. Understanding the situation we're in, stepping up and taking on two pretty big opponents,” said Jeremy Swayman, who made 21 saves in his first back-to-back start of the season. “I respect the hell out of those guys. They’ve been pulling for us all year. Really happy to get the win, especially for those two.”

Pavel Zacha’s second goal of the night, with 11 seconds remaining in regulation, sent the contest to overtime. Swayman continued to shut it down for the B’s the rest of the way; Fraser Minten and Viktor Arvidsson scored in the shootout to secure the extra point.

​“It says all about our team we’ve got this year. Guys chipped in, guys care for each other,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “Kasty and Jeannot took the lead. Sway saved us big time. And then I think we just took over by playing just our game.”

Before the Bruins came storming back, Columbus controlled the first period. Boone Jenner got his team started with a snapshot at 6:17 before Mason Marchment’s tip-in tally at 7:45 made it 2-0. Charlie Coyle, the former Bruin, scored on the power play for the 3-0 advantage at 19:32.