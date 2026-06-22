Patrice Bergeron Reacts to Being Elected to Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026

BOSTON –– It has been a busy week for Patrice Bergeron.

Thursday morning was welcomed with an 8:37 a.m. announcement from the Boston Bruins that their former captain’s No. 37 would be retired to the TD Garden rafters this upcoming season.​

Four days and a bevy of congratulatory texts later, Bergeron’s phone would buzz again. He was back standing in the sun room at his house, slowly pacing and rubbing his hands together.

Bergeron’s iPhone sat face up on the table and blinked on with an incoming call.

“Hello?” he said.

“Is this Patrice?” the voice on the other end asked.

“Yes, that’s me,” Bergeron responded, with a slight shake in his voice.

Mike Gartner, the Chair of the Board of the Hockey Hall of Fame, and Ron Francis, the Chair of the Hockey Hall of Fame Selection Committee, then revealed themselves.

“Welcome to the Hall,” Francis said. “Congratulations.”

It was official. Bergeron had been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026 in the Player Category. He will be inducted on Monday, November 9 during the celebration in Toronto.

“I didn’t really see it ring at first. But when I saw the 416, I kind of realized what was happening. Pretty surreal. Lots of emotion,” Bergeron said. “Reflect a little bit on teammates and coaches and people who helped you along the way, and family and the organization. Kind of speechless right now.”

Most players will insist they didn’t see the honor coming. Bergeron is one you actually believe. His humility is a cornerstone of who he is as a person and a player. It carried him through his 19-season NHL career (2003-23), all of which he spent sporting the Spoked-B. Bergeron was not even aware that the calls would be happening on Monday until someone notified him. Then it started to become real.

“It is funny because in the morning here, it’s so chaotic with the four kids that I didn’t really think about it. Just a normal day getting the kids ready, and off they went. Went for a workout this morning. It was more when I left, and I was coming back here, I knew that the window was around noon time to 1 p.m. — I was maybe a little bit more anxious in a way just not knowing what was going to happen,” Bergeron said. “It has been a pretty amazing week, I guess.”