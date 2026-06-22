Bruins Announce 2026 Preseason Schedule 

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By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins announced today the club's official 2026 preseason schedule, which will begin on Sunday, September 20 when the Bruins take on the Washington Capitals at TD Garden at 5 p.m. 

The 2026-27 season will introduce a new format, featuring a shortened four-game preseason followed by an expanded 84-game regular season, replacing the previous six preseason games and 82-game schedule.

The preseason broadcast schedule and the complete Boston Bruins 2026-27 regular season schedule will be released at a later date. Preseason tickets will be available for purchase at the same time as regular season tickets, once the regular season schedule has been announced.

Fans who would like to get presale access to tickets are encouraged to sign up for the Boston Bruins Newsletter at BostonBruins.com/Newsletter. Fans can also download the newly integrated Bruins + TD Garden app, a one-stop destination for all things Bruins, including team news, content, schedules, live game updates and ticket access.

Bruins 11-Game Plans for the 2026-27 season are now on sale and fans can purchase a plan by visiting Bruins 11-Game Plans. Information on 5 and 6-Game Plans will be shared following the release of the regular season schedule.

BOSTON BRUINS 2026 PRESEASON SCHEDULE 

Sunday, September 20 vs. Washington Capitals, 5 p.m. (TD Garden | Boston, MA) 

Tuesday, September 22 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (TD Garden | Boston, MA) 

Thursday, September 24 at Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (Xfinity Mobile Arena | Philadelphia, PA)

Friday, September 25 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (Capital One Arena | Washington, DC)

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