Patrice Bergeron Elected to Hockey Hall of Fame 

Former Boston Bruins captain and forward Patrice Bergeron has been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2026 in the Player Category. The 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Celebration is scheduled on Monday, November 9 in Toronto.

Bergeron’s No. 37 will also be retired by the Bruins during the 2026-27 NHL season, becoming the 14th player in franchise history to receive the honor.

“The Bruins announced that 37 would be retired because Patrice’s leadership and skill will never be replicated,” said Bruins Owner and Governor Jeremy M. Jacobs. "It’s fitting that his peers selected him for the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility.”

“For 20 years, Patrice was a pillar of the Boston Bruins; an invaluable two-way player who impacted both ends of the ice and guided his team with integrity and respect,” said Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs. "While he is recognized for scoring the game-winning goal in the 2011 Stanley Cup Final and his six Selke Trophies, he will always be remembered in Boston for his character and commitment to giving back to the community. It is no surprise to the Bruins organization that Patrice was selected to the Hockey Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, and today’s announcement reinforces that Patrice is not only one of the best to don the Spoked-B, but one of the greatest players our game has ever seen.”

"We were fortunate in Boston to have a front-row seat to Patrice Bergeron’s remarkable 20-year career, watching him grow from an 18-year-old kid learning a new language into one of the world’s elite players,” said Bruins President Cam Neely. "As he accumulated a stellar list of accolades – which includes a record six Selke Trophies, two Olympic gold medals, and, of course, the 2011 Stanley Cup – Patrice also became one of hockey’s most respected leaders, representing our organization with dignity and class in everything that he did. Patrice’s election to the Hockey Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026 is a more than worthy honor and I am proud to now call him a fellow Hall of Famer."

"Patrice Bergeron's career exemplifies what it means to be a first-ballot Hall of Famer,” said Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney. “From the moment he arrived in Boston as an 18-year-old, he dedicated himself to his craft and never stopped striving to improve throughout his 20-year career. He was an exceptional two-way player, elite in the face-off circle and on the penalty kill, and he continuously evolved his game, becoming a key contributor on the power play as well. Patrice grew into a true leader on and off the ice and served as a tremendous captain, leading with commitment, confidence and humility. He won at every level of the game, achieving Triple Gold with Team Canada and capturing a Stanley Cup with the Boston Bruins. Today, we congratulate Patrice on this well-deserved honor as he takes his rightful place among the greatest players in NHL history as a member of the Hockey Hall of Fame."

Bergeron was selected by Boston in the second round (45th overall) of the 2003 NHL Entry Draft and made his NHL debut on Oct. 8, 2003. He went on to spend his entire 19-season career with the Bruins, retiring from the National Hockey League in July 2023. Over 1,294 career games, Bergeron recorded 427 goals and 613 assists for 1,040 points, becoming the fourth player in franchise history to reach the 1,000-point milestone.

Bergeron ranks third all-time in NHL history with 15,182 faceoff wins, trailing only Sidney Crosby (16,437) and Anze Kopitar (15,237), and owns a career 57.9 percent win rate. Over his 19 NHL seasons, Bergeron led the League in faceoff wins eight times and in faceoff win percentage five times (minimum 1,000 faceoffs), while posting a win percentage above 60.0 in five seasons.

The L’Ancienne-Lorette, Quebec native won the Stanley Cup with Boston in 2011 and reached two additional Finals in 2013 and 2019. He is tied with Zdeno Chara for the NHL record in Game 7 appearances (14) and ranks second in franchise history with 170 career playoff games. Bergeron is also tied for third all-time in Bruins playoff scoring with 128 points (50G, 78A).

In his final NHL season, he led Boston forwards with a plus-35 rating and helped lift the Bruins to the Presidents’ Trophy, as Boston posted a 65-12-5 record (135 points), setting NHL single-season records for wins and points.

Bergeron won the Selke Trophy a record six times (2012, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2022, 2023) and was nominated for the award in 12 consecutive seasons, the longest streak in NHL history. He is also a three-time NHL All-Star Game participant (2015, 2016, 2022).

In his first season as captain (2020-21), Bergeron received the Mark Messier Leadership Award for his exemplary leadership on and off the ice. He was also awarded the King Clancy Memorial Trophy following the 2012-13 season for his commitments to the Boston community.

Bergeron is a member of the Triple Gold Club, having won Olympic gold (2010, 2014), the IIHF World Championship (2004) and the Stanley Cup (2011). He additionally represented Canada at the 2006 World Championship and the 2017 World Cup of Hockey.

Bergeron is the 54th player and 62nd individual overall affiliated with the Boston Bruins to be elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame, joining eight Builders who have also received the honor.