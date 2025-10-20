Pastrnak Scores Twice in Bruins Loss to Utah

Boston closed its three-game road trip on Sunday against the Mammoth

pastapost
By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

SALT LAKE CITY –– Marco Sturm called on his stars ahead of the Boston Bruins’ game against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday.

They delivered – headlined by a two-goal performance from David Pastrnak – but it ultimately was not enough in the 3-2 loss at Delta Center.

“Obviously, tough result at the end. Took too many penalties,” Pastrnak said. “We came up one short. Overall, 5-on-5, I thought actually our game was pretty good. Much better than the previous games on the road trip.”​

Logan Cooley put Utah ahead 1-0 at 4:20 of the first period with a power-play goal, but Pastrnak soon earned the lead for the Bruins.

The forward’s first tally of the night came on the man advantage. Pastrnak crept down to the left doorstep and swatted in the rebound of Charlie McAvoy’s initial shot from the point to make it 1-1 at 14:38 of the opening frame. It marked Pastrnak’s second power-play goal of the season, which ties Elias Lindholm for most on the team.

Marat Khusnutdinov helped set Pastrnak up for his second of the game off a 2-on-1 rush. Pastrnak wristed it in close for the 2-1 lift at 5:46 of the second period. It was Pastrnak’s 395th career goal, too, which ties Ray Bourque for sixth on the B’s all-time goal list.

Korpisalo, Pastrnak, Zacha, and McAvoy speak with the media following 3-2 L @UTA

Khusnutdinov was back in the lineup for the first time since Monday and was on the second line with Pavel Zacha and Viktor Arvidsson. His assist on the scoring play was his first point of the season.​

“I thought our guys did really well today. They gave everything they had from the first to the last minute. That’s exactly what we wanted. We didn’t deserve to go home empty,” Sturm said. “We’re still in an okay spot. Yes, four losses in a row, of course, it sounds not great. But we played some really good hockey games.”

​The Mammoth found the 2-2 equalizer ahead of the third thanks to Clayton Keller, who knocked in a cross-crease pass from Nick Schmaltz at 15:57. Dylan Guenther’s slapshot at 10:37 of the final stanza was the game-winning goal.

​Joonas Korpisalo started for the Bruins and made 24 saves. The goaltender had key stops throughout the night, especially on Boston’s five penalty kills.

“There were a lot of special teams, a lot of penalty kill for us. [Korpisalo] was unbelievable. Kept us in the game,” Zacha said. “Hopefully, we can learn from the mistakes we made.”

The Bruins return to TD Garden on Tuesday for a 7:30 p.m. matchup with the Florida Panthers.​

“We’re in all of these games, right? I think there’s positives to be had. It was just a tough trip,” McAvoy said. “We have a great group in here, which, first and foremost, is what we need. We’re tight. We’re not going to splinter. We are going to get back on the horse on Tuesday.”

Sturm speaks with the media following 3-2 L @UTA

