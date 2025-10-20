Pastrnak Scores Twice in Bruins Loss to Utah

SALT LAKE CITY –– Marco Sturm called on his stars ahead of the Boston Bruins’ game against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday.

They delivered – headlined by a two-goal performance from David Pastrnak – but it ultimately was not enough in the 3-2 loss at Delta Center.

“Obviously, tough result at the end. Took too many penalties,” Pastrnak said. “We came up one short. Overall, 5-on-5, I thought actually our game was pretty good. Much better than the previous games on the road trip.”​

Logan Cooley put Utah ahead 1-0 at 4:20 of the first period with a power-play goal, but Pastrnak soon earned the lead for the Bruins.

The forward’s first tally of the night came on the man advantage. Pastrnak crept down to the left doorstep and swatted in the rebound of Charlie McAvoy’s initial shot from the point to make it 1-1 at 14:38 of the opening frame. It marked Pastrnak’s second power-play goal of the season, which ties Elias Lindholm for most on the team.

Marat Khusnutdinov helped set Pastrnak up for his second of the game off a 2-on-1 rush. Pastrnak wristed it in close for the 2-1 lift at 5:46 of the second period. It was Pastrnak’s 395th career goal, too, which ties Ray Bourque for sixth on the B’s all-time goal list.