Need to Know: Bruins at Mammoth

SALT LAKE CITY –– The Boston Bruins close out their three-game road trip with a matchup against the Utah Mammoth on Sunday at the Delta Center.

The B’s are looking to turn things around after falling 4-1 to the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at Ball Arena.

“It is between your ears – that is what it is. It is a quick turnaround,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “[The Mammoth] have been pretty solid. They have a lot of young talent, they come out hard, and we just have to be ready for that.”​

Sturm made some adjustments to his forward lines to try to find a spark ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop.

The first line of Morgan Geekie, Elias Lindholm and David Pastrnak is back together. Pavel Zacha is shifting over to center the second line between Marat Khusnutdinov and Viktor Arvidsson. Tanner Jeannot, Fraser Minten and Mikey Eyssimont are reunited on the third line, and the fourth line of Johnny Beecher, Sean Kuraly and Mark Kastelic will remain the same.

Casey Mittelstadt draws out of the lineup as Khusnutidov enters.

“I think today is a speed game. That is why a guy like [Khusnutdinov] is in,” Sturm said. “What I want to see is a response today. We are better than that. It is a work in [progress], though. A lot of moving pieces, new coach, new system. I get all that. We just have to find a way to buy in as quick as possible.”