NHL, Lightning, Bruins unveil 2026 Stadium Series logo for outdoor game

TAMPA BAY / BOSTON / NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League, Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins have unveiled the logo for the 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ today. The Lightning will face off against the Bruins at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on February 1, 2026. The game will mark the first time in League history that an outdoor game will be played in a football stadium in the state of Florida, the culmination of a month-long celebration of hockey in the Sunshine State.

The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ identity draws inspiration from swashbuckling history and culture in Tampa Bay. Additional elements featured in the logo include typography inspired by hand-drawn treasure maps. A hidden lightning bolt in the tattered sail atop the main mast serves as a subtle nod to the home team. The logo was developed by the NHL’s Creative Services Department and Fanbrandz.

The 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ will mark the second of two outdoor games hosted by the state of Florida. Before the Lightning face the Bruins, the 2025 Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers will play the New York Rangers at loanDepot park, home of Major League Baseball’s Miami Marlins, in Miami on Jan. 2, 2026. The two outdoor contests will celebrate the explosive growth of hockey in Florida over the last three decades. In the more than 30 years since the NHL expanded into Florida, the Panthers and Lightning have enjoyed significant success, including most recently with each of the last six Stanley Cup Final series featuring one of the Florida franchises.

The most recent Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ games were held at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio (2025) and at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey (2024). The first NHL Stadium Series game was held in 2014 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles as part of an effort to host outdoor games in unique, non-traditional locations. To date, more than 2.24 million fans have attended the NHL’s 43 regular season outdoor games.

Fans can sign up for 2026 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ news and updates here.