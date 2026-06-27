Get to Know the Boston Bruins’ 2026 NHL Draft Class

BUFFALO –– The Boston Bruins welcomed seven new prospects to the organization this weekend through the 2026 NHL Draft, which took place at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

“Certainly want to thank the staff for everything they’ve done, all the work that goes into the kind of hectic of today for us. We feel like we addressed some stuff here,” said Ryan Nadeau, the Bruins’ director of amateur scouting. “We were able to make a number of picks, probably more volume than we’ve had recently. We hit a few areas that we had targeted, certain players.”

Get to know the B’s 2026 draft class below.

​Yuri Ivanov –– Second Round, 56th Overall

Yuri Ivanov, the 17-year-old goaltender, was the Bruins’ first selection at the 2026 NHL Draft after they traded their first-round pick (23rd overall) to the Utah Mammoth on Friday as part of the deal for JJ Peterka.

“Certainly we’re cognizant of the public lists and what’s out there, but for us, we’ve got to look at the attributes and value the players the way we value them. We had the opportunity to watch him play live a number of times,” Nadeau said. “We watched him on video, we tracked him. Certainly as the year went on, we got a little bit more excited about his game…We’re just really excited about where his game could get to.”

Ivanov, who stands at 6-foot-2, 165 pounds, was ranked No. 10 amongst international goalies by NHL Central Scouting. The Moskva, Russia, native played the majority of the 2025-26 season in the MHL for MHK Spartak Moskva. Ivanov posted a 2.62 goals against average and .924 save percentage through 17 games.

Nils Bartholdsson –– Third Round, 88th Overall

Nils Bartholdsson is an 18-year-old forward (right wing) from Halmstad, Sweden. He spent most of the 2025-26 season with Rögle BK U20, of the Swedish U20 Nationell League, where he had 42 points (23 goals, 19 assists) through 32 games.

“Really competitive kid, plays a gritty type of game. Good at carrying pucks through the neutral zone, likes to get pucks on net,” Nadeau said. “Not shy about shooting, not shy about competing on pucks. Just a player type that we value. We are happy to be able to take that pick where we did.”

Bartholdsson had a dominant playoff performance, logging 17 points (nine goals, eight assists) in nine games, before getting called up to Rögle BK in the SHL for a few matchups. Bartholdsson is 5-foot-11 and 179 pounds.