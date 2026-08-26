NHL Announces 2026-27 National Television Broadcast Schedule; Bruins Set for 20 National TV Appearances

The National Hockey League announced today that the Boston Bruins will make 20 appearances across ESPN, TNT and ABC as part of the league’s 2026-27 U.S. national television broadcast schedule.

Individual game tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Fans can learn more and purchase tickets by visiting BostonBruins.com/Tickets.

The Bruins will open the season on Tuesday, Sept. 29, when they host the New York Rangers at TD Garden at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

Boston will make its first TNT appearance of the season on Wednesday, Nov. 18, when the Bruins visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Bruins’ matchup against the Colorado Avalanche at TD Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 1, featuring the retirement of Patrice Bergeron’s No. 37, will be carried locally on NESN and nationally on TNT. Additional details regarding the ceremony and event timing will be announced at a later date.

Following the new year, the Bruins will make five Saturday appearances on ABC: Jan. 16 at the New York Rangers, Feb. 27 vs. the Detroit Red Wings, March 6 vs. the Pittsburgh Penguins, April 3 vs. the Tampa Bay Lightning and April 10 at Tampa Bay.

Boston’s 20 nationally televised games include six Original Six matchups and 10 contests against Atlantic Division opponents.

NESN will locally broadcast all other Bruins regular-season games. Every Bruins game during the 2026-27 season can be heard on 98.5 The Sports Hub.

The national television broadcast schedule also includes updated start times for six Bruins regular-season games, as reflected below.

BOSTON BRUINS NATIONAL TV BROADCAST SCHEDULE:

Tuesday, Sept. 29: New York Rangers at Boston Bruins, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Tuesday, Oct. 13: Boston Bruins at San Jose Sharks, 11 p.m. ET (ESPN/NESN)

\ESPN’s national broadcast will be available outside the Boston market. The game will air locally on NESN.*

Tuesday, Oct. 20: Boston Bruins at Dallas Stars, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Tuesday, Oct. 27: Boston Bruins at Carolina Hurricanes, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Wednesday, Nov. 18: Boston Bruins at Detroit Red Wings, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Tuesday, Dec. 1: Colorado Avalanche at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT/NESN)

Tuesday, Dec. 15: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET (TNT)

Tuesday, Jan. 5: Buffalo Sabres at Boston Bruins, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Wednesday, Jan. 6: Boston Bruins at Montreal Canadiens, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, Jan. 16: Boston Bruins at New York Rangers, 12 p.m. ET (ABC)

Monday, Jan. 18: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins, 1:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Wednesday, Feb. 10: Boston Bruins at Toronto Maple Leafs, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Thursday, Feb. 25: Washington Capitals at Boston Bruins, 8 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, Feb. 27: Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Saturday, March 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Thursday, March 11: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Monday, March 15: New York Islanders at Boston Bruins, 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)

Saturday, April 3: Tampa Bay Lightning at Boston Bruins, 3 p.m. ET (ABC)

Wednesday, April 7: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Saturday, April 10: Boston Bruins at Tampa Bay Lightning, 8 p.m. ET (ABC)

START TIME CHANGES:

Monday, Feb. 15: Anaheim Ducks at Boston Bruins, 2 p.m. ET (NESN)

Saturday, Feb. 27: Detroit Red Wings at Boston Bruins, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Saturday, March 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at Boston Bruins, 12:30 p.m. ET (ABC)

Thursday, March 11: Boston Bruins at Pittsburgh Penguins, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)

Thursday, April 1: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 7 p.m. ET (NESN)

Wednesday, April 7: Boston Bruins at Buffalo Sabres, 7:30 p.m. ET (TNT)