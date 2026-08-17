Boston Bruins Announce 2026 Fan Fest: Road to Opening Night presented by TD

The Boston Bruins announced today the schedule and details for the 2026 Fan Fest: Road to Opening Night presented by TD Bank U.S., which will make stops in Rhode Island and Massachusetts with the mission to grow the game throughout New England. For the first time, the Boston Bruins will bring Fan Fest to Warwick, RI and Worcester, MA. The full schedule can be found below.

Saturday, September 12 (Warwick, RI)

Rocky Point State Park | 1 Rocky Point Ave, Warwick, RI 02889

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Sunday, September 13 (Worcester, MA)

Worcester Common | 455 Main Street Worcester, MA 01608

11 a.m. - 2 p.m.

"The Boston Bruins organization is so excited to bring the spirit of the Black & Gold to Warwick, RI, and Worcester for this summer's Fan Fest: Road to Opening Night presented by TD," said Boston Bruins Vice President of Marketing Andrea Mazzarelli. "We're incredibly grateful to partner with TD to continue creating special experiences for Bruins fans in communities well beyond TD Garden as we collectively share in the excitement of the start of the new season."

Fan Fest takes the Bruins on the road and directly into communities around New England with the goal of growing the game of hockey by engaging new fans and making the sport more accessible to individuals and families across the region. The weekend-long event provides fans outside the immediate Boston area to experience Bruins hockey with the opportunity to meet Bruins players and alumni, participate in a variety of interactive hockey games and activations, and get excited for the upcoming 2026-27 NHL season.

Fans of all ages will have the chance to participate in hockey games, explore interactive exhibits, shop Bruins merchandise and more. The Boston Bruins Foundation will also be on-site with the BFit Combine – interactive fitness and wellness stations designed to teach fun, home-friendly exercises that promote active, healthy lifestyles – with various kid-friendly fitness activities. Local eateries will also be represented onsite, with food trucks available at both the Warwick and Worcester locations. Admission to both locations of Fan Fest is free, and fans are encouraged to pre-register to expedite entry. To pre-register and for more information, fans should visit BostonBruins.com/fanfest.

For fans heading to the Warwick stop of the tour, the afternoon will be highlighted by a Patrice Bergeron Look-A-Like Contest where fans can help kick off the team's celebration of the former captain by showing us their best Bergeron impression. Fans must be in attendance at Fan Fest in Warwick in costume to be eligible. The selected winner will receive two tickets to Patrice Bergeron's Number Retirement Ceremony on Dec. 1.

TD will be onsite to help transform Fan Fest attendees into Bruins players, providing fans with the opportunity to design their own hockey trading cards. Fans will be able to capture their photo and choose from a variety of styles from across different eras of Bruins hockey, walking away with a personalized Bruins collectable. TD Cardholders can also stop by the TD tent to receive Bruins-themed giveaways.

NESN, regional television broadcast partner of the Boston Bruins, will also be joining both stops of Fan Fest, along with their on-air talent.

Tickets for the 2026-27 season are on sale now. Fans can learn more and purchase tickets by visiting BostonBruins.com/Tickets.

For the latest Bruins news, team updates, access to ticket offers promotions and more, fans should sign up for the Bruins newsletter at bostonbruins.com/newsletter or download the Bruins + TD Garden official mobile app.