Bruins to Play Two Games in Munich for 2027 NHL Global Series Germany

The National Hockey League Players’ Association (NHLPA) and National Hockey League (NHL) announced today that the Boston Bruins will travel to Munich, Germany, as part of the 2027 NHL Global Series during the 2027-28 NHL season. The Bruins will play two regular season games at SAP Garden in Munich, marking the first time the city has hosted NHL regular-season competition.

“The 2027 NHL Global Series games in Germany present an incredible opportunity for the Bruins organization to build on our longstanding connection with fans around the world,” said Boston Bruins CEO Charlie Jacobs. “We look forward to representing the Bruins and the city of Boston at one of the National Hockey League’s marquee events and engaging with our passionate fanbase in Munich, across Germany and beyond.”

Additional information on dates, tickets and packages will be announced at a later date. To stay up to date on the latest news as it becomes available, sign up for the official Boston Bruins newsletter at bostonbruins.com/newsletter.

The Global Series will mark the Bruins' second trip to Europe for regular season games. Boston previously traveled to Prague, Czechia to open the 2010-11 season with two games against the Phoenix Coyotes.

The Bruins most recently played internationally in 2018, when they competed against the Calgary Flames in two preseason games in Shenzhen and Beijing, China. The team's international history also includes a 23-game European exhibition tour against the New York Rangers in 1959, with stops in England, Switzerland, France, Belgium, West Germany and Austria. A complete history of the Bruins' international play outside North America can be found here.

The Bruins have strong ties to Germany, highlighted by Munich native JJ Peterka, fellow German-born forward Lukas Reichel and head coach Marco Sturm, the NHL's first German head coach and first German-born player in Bruins history.

Sturm, a native of Dingolfing, Germany, served as head coach and general manager of the German Men's National Team from 2015-18, leading Germany to a silver medal at the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in Pyeongchang. The historic run marked the country's first appearance in an Olympic gold-medal game and its first Olympic hockey medal since 1976. Sturm’s coaching tenure with Germany was additionally highlighted by a Deutschland Cup title in 2015 and back-to-back quarterfinal appearances (2016, 2017) at the IIHF Men’s World Championship, the best final placement for Germany since 2011.

Sturm holds the record for the most NHL games played by a German-born player (938) and ranks second among German-born players in career goals (242) and points (487). Internationally, he represented Germany at three Olympic Winter Games (1998, 2002, 2010), four IIHF Men's World Championships (1997, 2001, 2004, 2008) and the 2004 World Cup of Hockey.

Bruins forward and Munich native JJ Peterka has reached the 20-goal mark in three of his four full NHL seasons, including a 25-goal campaign with the Utah Mammoth in 2025-26. The 6-foot, 189-pound forward has appeared in 320 career NHL games with Utah and Buffalo, recording 92 goals and 105 assists for 197 points. Peterka ranks among the top 10 German-born players in NHL history in goals, assists and points.

Peterka represented Germany at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, tallying one goal and three assists in five games. He has also represented Germany at three IIHF World Championships (2021, 2023, 2024) and two IIHF World Junior Championships (2020, 2021). At the 2023 IIHF World Championship, Peterka was named the tournament's Best Forward and was selected to the All-Star Team after helping Germany capture the silver medal.

Reichel, a native of Nürnberg, Germany, appeared in 10 games with the Bruins during the 2025-26 season and has skated in 198 career NHL games with Chicago, Vancouver and Boston. He represented Germany at the 2026 Olympic Winter Games, recording three points in five games. Reichel has also represented Germany at five IIHF World Championships (2021, 2022, 2024, 2025, 2026) and the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.