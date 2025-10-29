Korpisalo, Bruins rally past Islanders with 5 straight goals

The Islanders had a chance to tie it late in the second period, but they failed to score on a four-minute power play after Hampus Lindholm was assessed a double minor for high-sticking at 17:09.

Shortly after that expired, the Islanders again failed to convert on a power play after Pastrnak was given a minor for holding at 2:23 of the third period.

"Korpisalo made some really good saves tonight, but for the most part we did a pretty good job of getting pucks towards the net," Horvat said. "But it couldn’t find its way in, and that’s the way it goes sometimes. We’ve just got to bear down.”

Geekie extended Boston's lead to 4-2 by scoring his own power-play goal at 5:48 of the third. The goal, a one-timer from above the left circle, was his eighth of the season.

Boston went 2-for-4 on the power play. New York was 0-for-5.

“Special teams were great today,” Korpisalo said. “The [penalty kill] was phenomenal. Everything [New York] had was from outside, and that’s what you need in a game.”

Fraser Minten scored into an empty net at 16:37 for the 5-2 final.

Horvat gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 1:08 of the first period. He received a drop pass from Jonathan Drouin on a 3-on-2 rush and beat Korpisalo blocker side from the top of the right circle.

Kyle Palmieri made it 2-0 during a delayed penalty at 4:52. He took a cross-ice pass from Mathew Barzall and scored into an open net after Korpisalo couldn't track the puck.

"I see it as a learning process, obviously," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said of blowing a two-goal lead. "I'm not saying we change our game, but the two penalties at the start of the second gave them some life and some momentum, especially when they scored that power-play goal. And then after that we had our chances ... but I think if you want to win on the road, you can't take those penalties."

NOTES: Bruins defenseman Jonathan Aspirot played 14:41 in his NHL debut. He replaced Mason Lohrei, who was a healthy scratch. "We expect more from [Lohrei], and sometimes you have to hit that reset button. It's not like we want to bury him. I want to help him and that's part of the process," Sturm said. "He's done some good things, but too many mistakes lately."