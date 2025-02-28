Pastrnak pushes streak to 16 with 800th NHL point, Bruins fall to Islanders

Pastrnak has 31 points (14 goals, 17 assists) during his streak and reached 800 points (379 goals, 421 assists) in the NHL.

“He should be very high in the MVP candidate race right now,” said Bruins captain Brad Marchand. “He’s on another level and it’s impressive to watch him every night. He just creates so much for this group and he’s leading the charge right now. He’s rising to another level right now and he’s one of the best in the League. It’s fun to watch.”

Pastrnak was credited with his 31st goal of the season when his shot from the bottom of the right face-off circle ricochetted off the stick of Islanders’ Tony DeAngelo and snuck past Sorokin at 10:04 of the third period to pull Boston within 2-1.

Romanov gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 16:10 of the first period. Romanov, who was in the penalty box for interference, jumped onto the ice and broke in 2-on-1 with Jean-Gabriel Pageau. Pageau skated through the neutral zone and fed Romanov, whose shot from the left face-off circle beat Swayman on the short side. It was Romanov’s second goal in as many games.

Palmieri made it 2-0 at 4:21 of the second period. Defenseman Adam Pelech made a stretch pass to Brock Nelson, who broke in along the left boards and took a sharp-angle shot. Swayman made the initial save, but Palmieri avoided two defenders and drove home the rebound.

“It was a nice shot by ‘Nelly’ and I great job by [Palmieri] to drive that net and score on that rebound,” said Islanders coach Patrick Roy. “Sometimes that’s how we have to score goals and that’s what we did. I thought we did a good job on the PK, and made sure Ilya didn’t have too many screen shots and could see the puck. We gave up a little more shots in the first period than we’d like to, but maybe that was the best thing happening for us. Ilya got a lot of shots and felt good and he was really sharp, so I’m really happy to see him bounce back like that tonight.”