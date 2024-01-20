New Blood, New Beginnings | Top 10 Moments from 1986-2000

Honorable Mention

October 16, 1988 | Neely Ties Club Record with Seven Points

Neely’s offensive prowess was on display when he notched seven points, tying a club record for points in a game with three goals and four assists in a 10-3 Boston win at the Chicago Blackhawks. Glen Wesley also tied a team mark for assists in a period with four in the second in a five-point effort.

April 27, 1990 | Wesley Game-Winner vs. Montreal

Glen Wesley scored the game-winner with 1:13 left and Neely added an empty netter with five seconds left to beat the Canadiens in Boston for the first time since 1943 and advance to the Prince of Wales Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons. Boston eventually lost to Edmonton in the Stanley Cup Final in five games.

1991 and 1992 | Back-to-Back Conference Finals Appearances

The Bruins went on to make two more trips to the Conference Finals in 1991 and 1992, falling to the powerhouse Pittsburgh Penguins both times – in six games and four games, respectively.