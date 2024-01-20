New Blood, New Beginnings | Top 10 Moments from 1986-2000

Neely, Bourque become faces of a franchise that makes it to two Stanley Cup Finals.

Bruins_NewBloodNewBeginnings_MediaWall_1920x1080
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BostonBruins.com – After nearly two decades of the rough-and-tumble Big Bad Bruins and Lunch Pail A.C., the Black & Gold transitioned into a new era beginning in the mid-1980s as Cam Neely and Ray Bourque became the faces of a franchise that made it to two Stanley Cup Finals.

Here are the top 10 moments of the New Blood, New Beginnings Era from 1986-2000:

June 6, 1986 | Neely Acquired from Vancouver

This fresh era of Bruins hockey officially began when Cam Neely was acquired via trade from Vancouver – on his 21st birthday – in exchange for Barry Pederson. The hulking winger became one of the NHL’s fiercest competitors and gifted goal scorers.

ERA_NEELY_ACQUIRED

December 3, 1987 | Bourque Shocks Esposito

In one of the greatest moments in Bruins history, Ray Bourque pulled off an all-time surprise when he removed his No. 7 jersey to reveal his new No. 77 on the night that Phil Esposito’s No. 7 banner was raised to the Boston Garden rafters.

**Centennial Stories: Seven to Seventy-Seven | An Inside Look at One of the B's Greatest Moments**

ERA_BOURQUE_ESPO

April 26, 1988 | Bruins Break the Jinx

After 45 long years – and 18 straight playoff series losses – the Bruins finally took down the hated Canadiens. Cam Neely and Steve Kasper scored two goals each in a 4-1 Boston victory in Game 5 of their division final series. It was the first Boston playoff series victory over Montreal since 1943.

ERA_HABS

May 14, 1988 | Bruins Advance to Cup Final

Craig Janney scored two goals, while Ray Bourque (two assists) and Rick Middleton (goal, assist) added two points apiece as Boston cruised to a 6-2 win over New Jersey in Game 7 of the Prince of Wales Conference Final at Boston Garden. The Bruins, who advanced to their first Stanly Cup Final since 1978, scored three unanswered goals in the third period (Janney, Neely, Ken Linseman) to pull away.

Boston went on to lose to the powerhouse Edmonton Oilers in four games. The fourth game, tied 3-3, was suspended at 16:37 of the second period due to a power failure at Boston Garden. The game was replayed in Edmonton two days later and resulted in a 6-3 Oilers win to clinch the Cup.

ERA_DEVILS

March 7, 1994 | Neely Scores 50th Goal of Season

In one of the more remarkable offensive feats in club history, Neely – battling through knee and hip injuries that ultimately cut his career short – tallied his 50th goal in just his 44th game of the season. Neely scored two goals – his 49th and 50th of the season – in a 6-3 win over the Washington Capitals.

Only Wayne Gretzky had scored 50 goals in fewer games in NHL history. It was Neely’s third 50-goal season in five years and was the 11th time overall a Bruin had reached that plateau.

ERA_NEELY50

September 26, 1995 | The Last Hurrah

There wasn’t a dry eye in the house when the old Boston Garden closed its doors. Following an exhibition win over the Montreal Canadiens, the Bruins welcomed back dozens of former players to officially say goodbye to the old barn on Causeway Street.

In addition to raucous standing ovation for Bobby Orr and an emotional final skate around the Garden, the night is remembered most for the return of Normand Leveille, who stepped on to the ice with the help of Ray Bourque.

**Centennial Stories: The Last Hurrah | An Oral History of the Final Night at Boston Garden**

ERA_HURRAH

October 7, 1995 | Bruins Play First Game at FleetCenter

After 67 years at Boston Garden, the Bruins played their first contest at the new building – a 4-4 tie with the New York Islanders. Sandy Moger scored the first Bruins goal in the FleetCenter and Neely recorded the first hat trick.

ERA_FLEET

January 20, 1996 | Bourque Named All-Star Game MVP

In the first major NHL event at the FleetCenter, Bourque was named MVP after scoring with just 37.3 seconds remaining in regulation to pace the East to a 5-4 win.

ERA_RAY_ASG

February 1, 1997 | Bourque Surpasses Bucyk as Team’s All-Time Leading Scorer

Ray Bourque had a goal and two assists in a 3-0 Boston win at the Tampa Bay Lightning. The goal was his 1,340th career point, breaking Johnny Bucyk’s all-time team scoring record.

ERA_BOURQUE_CHIEF

June 21, 1997 | Thornton Drafted No. 1 Overall

Highly touted centerman Joe Thornton – out of Sault Ste. Marie of the OHL – was drafted by the Bruins with the No. 1 overall pick during the 1997 NHL Entry Draft in Pittsburgh. It was the first time Boston had selected at first overall since picking defenseman Gord Kluzak in 1982. It was the third No. 1 selection in Bruins history with Barry Gibbs being the first in 1966.

ERA_JUMBO

Honorable Mention

October 16, 1988 | Neely Ties Club Record with Seven Points

Neely’s offensive prowess was on display when he notched seven points, tying a club record for points in a game with three goals and four assists in a 10-3 Boston win at the Chicago Blackhawks. Glen Wesley also tied a team mark for assists in a period with four in the second in a five-point effort.

April 27, 1990 | Wesley Game-Winner vs. Montreal

Glen Wesley scored the game-winner with 1:13 left and Neely added an empty netter with five seconds left to beat the Canadiens in Boston for the first time since 1943 and advance to the Prince of Wales Conference Finals for the second time in three seasons. Boston eventually lost to Edmonton in the Stanley Cup Final in five games.

1991 and 1992 | Back-to-Back Conference Finals Appearances

The Bruins went on to make two more trips to the Conference Finals in 1991 and 1992, falling to the powerhouse Pittsburgh Penguins both times – in six games and four games, respectively.

ERA_FINALS

March 22, 1993 | Juneau Sets Rookie Mark

Joe Juneau set a club rookie record for points in a season with his 93rd in a 5-4 Boston win over the Hartford Whalers.

March 27, 1997 | Bourque Hits 1,000 Career Assists

Bourque recorded his 1,000th NHL assist in a 6-3 loss to the New York Islanders. He was just the fifth player in NHL history to reach that milestone and was the first to accomplish the feat all with one team.

April 30, 1999 | Carter Scores Double OT Goal vs. Carolina

Anson Carter scored at 14:45 of the second overtime period in a 4-3 win at the Carolina Hurricanes in their conference quarterfinal series. Boston had scored three goals in a 1:52 span of the third period (0:34, 1:59 & 2:26) to rally from a 2-0 deficit. Ray Bourque played 53:26 during the game.

ERA_ANSON

News Feed

Bruins to Host Fourth Centennial Era Night to Celebrate "New Blood, New Beginnings" (1986-2000) on January 20

Bruins to Host Fourth Centennial Era Night to Celebrate "New Blood, New Beginnings" (1986-2000) on January 20
Colorado Avalanche Boston Bruins game recap January 18

Pastrnak's Hat Trick Paces Bruins to Push Point Streak to 7
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Avalanche

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Avalanche
Bruins Assign Brandon Bussi to Providence

Bruins Assign Brandon Bussi to Providence
New Jersey Devils Boston Bruins game recap January 15

Swayman Notches Third Shutout of Season as Bruins Beat Devils
Jim Montgomery Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game 

Jim Montgomery Selected for 2024 NHL All-Star Game
Boston Bruins St. Louis Blues game recap January 13

McAvoy Scores in OT as Bruins Defeat Blues to Extend Point Streak to Five
Need to Know: Bruins at Blues

Need to Know: Bruins at Blues
Jeremy Swayman Selected by Fan Vote for 2024 NHL All-Star Game 

Jeremy Swayman Selected by Fan Vote for 2024 NHL All-Star Game 
Boston Bruins Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 11

Bruins Fall to Vegas, Drop Third Straight in Extra Time
Montgomery, Bruins Marvel at Belichick's Run in New England

Montgomery, Bruins Marvel at Belichick's Run in New England
Need to Know: Bruins at Golden Knights

Need to Know: Bruins at Golden Knights
Bruins Recall Brandon Bussi; Place Brandon Carlo on IR

Bruins Recall Brandon Bussi; Place Brandon Carlo on IR
Boston Bruins Arizona Coyotes game recap January 9

Bruins Fall to Arizona, Drop Second Straight in Extra Time
Boston Bruins Colorado Avalanche game recap January 8

Bruins Topped by Avalanche in Shootout to Start Road Trip
Need to Know: Bruins at Avalanche

Need to Know: Bruins at Avalanche
Frederic Pots Two as Bruins Take Down Tampa

Frederic Pots Two as Bruins Take Down Tampa
Bruins Recall Jesper Boqvist; Assign Georgii Merkulov to Providence 

Bruins Recall Jesper Boqvist; Assign Georgii Merkulov to Providence 