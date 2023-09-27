Centennial Stories: The Last Hurrah 

With the crowd still roaring, Leveille took a seat on the red carpet and waved to the crowd.
Leveille: “I saw all the people in the rafters…I was very touched. I felt the energy and all the people in the crowd crying and all the cheers, the ovation I got. I still get teary-eyed every time I see the video. It was a very moving day for me. It was the only time I re-put the skates on since the accident. I’m happy that Ray held me and took me on for the final skate.
“It was very emotional and surreal. There were so many people. I hadn’t been in such a situation, except when I was playing, that all eyes were on me in an arena…I was very stunned that people still remembered me and how much of an ovation I got and how much people still today remember me.”
Bobby Orr, who later that evening received his own deafening ovation, said that for him there is one thing that stands out above the rest from ‘The Last Hurrah.’
Orr: “Normand Leveille…
“Seeing Normand there out on the ice, it was pretty special…I knew he was going to be introduced…well-deserved, obviously. That was special, the highlight for me. We had some great highlights in the Garden, but that certainly stands out.”
From there, the introductions continued with Don Marcotte (1965-66, 1968-82), Don McKenney (1954-63), Johnny ‘Pie’ McKenzie (1965-72), Rick Middleton (1976-88), Doug Mohns (1953-64), Terry O’Reilly (1971-85) – as the crowd chanted, “Terry, Terry, Terry” – Brad Park (1975-83), Johnny Pierson (1946-54, 1955-58), Bill Quackenbush (1949-56), Jean Ratelle (1975-81), Derek Sanderson (1965-74) – who received thunderous applause – Ed Sandford (1947-55), Fred Stanfield (1967-73), Jerry Toppazzini (1952-54, 1955-64), and Ed Westfall (1961-72).
Then, it was time for the introduction of the retired numbers, whose banners were subsequently lowered from the Garden rafters. First up was the daughter of Dit Clapper, Marilyn Armstrong, who was presented with a framed replica of Clapper’s No. 5 banner by the Bruins’ Steve Leach.
Following Clapper’s daughter was Lionel Hitchman’s granddaughter, Claudia Coburn, who was presented with the No. 3 banner by Ted Donato, and Eddie Shore’s son, Ted Shore, who was presented with the No. 2 banner by Steve Heinze.
The living retired numbers were then introduced and interviewed by Wilson at center ice, beginning with No. 15 Milt Schmidt. He was followed by No. 9 Johnny Bucyk – as the crowed bellowed “Chiiiieeeeffff” – and No. 7 Phil Esposito, who told the crowd, “the best years of my life were in Boston, to tell you the truth.”
While all the retired numbers were greeted with lengthy applause, there was nothing like what was to come when No. 4 hit the ice. As Orr reached the bench, he shook hands with Bourque and waited to be introduced by Cusick.
The crowd, knowing who was about to enter the rink, began to erupt as Cusick read off Orr’s lengthy list of accolades. Orr then stepped onto the ice as the current Bruins players rose to their feet on the bench for a standing ovation and Sinden got down on a knee to bow.
Sinden: “It was very symbolic [to have him out last], probably the greatest player we ever had to this day. Very, very symbolic thing to do…I think it brought a lot of tears to people’s eyes. The whole thing was a moving day. We had a lot of thrills and so did the fans.”