Centennial Stories: The Last Hurrah 

As the time ticked down, the Garden crowd rose to its feet and saluted the Bruins – and the building – setting the tone for an unforgettable postgame ceremony that took months of preparation. Bruins president Harry Sinden and head public relations executive Nate Greenberg spearheaded the planning.

Holland: “It was pretty much Harry and Nate because back then that’s who we were. It wasn’t much of a staff…Nate was really the main force behind it…obviously, Mr. [Jeremy] Jacobs and Harry were the ones that came up with it. But in terms of the nuts and bolts, it was pretty much Nate and I. Nate was certainly much more involved in the nitty gritty part of it.”

Greenberg: “The building was going to be torn down and we wanted to have some kind of special night to honor all of the great players that skated on that ice. We didn’t have then what they have now. We didn’t have video, special effects – like all of the nights that I was involved in, specifically the [Bobby Orr number retirement], the [Phil Esposito number retirement], the closing of the Garden – it was simple but nice.

“We did not have back then, of course, a huge staff by any stretch of the imagination. It was really a handful of people who got involved in it and we sat around and shot the breeze. The biggest issue we had was we couldn’t have every player who ever played, the question was how many and who? And that was probably the toughest decision of all was trying to cut it down.

“As I’m sure they will with the 100th anniversary, people love the nostalgia. They love all the old players…they enjoy it. It was a spectacular night. One of my favorites. Having to pick between the Orr night and Esposito night and the closing would be a tough job for me because they were all so special in their own way.

“It’s something that for the people who were there, I don’t think they’ll ever forget. It’s a one-time thing to close the building down. Everybody showed up. I have very fond memories of it.”

Sinden: “We used to have regular meetings to discuss those things. Everybody had an idea or two…there were a lot of good ideas and we didn’t have time to do them all…I know that it was a little traumatic because so much had gone on in the old Garden and I was a part of it – a lot of it, not all of it. It was a little traumatic to see the last game played there. But we all knew it was necessary and we were happy to go to the new place.”

Before the game, the Boston Garden gates were opened early as a number of alumni greeted Bruins fans entering the building to take pictures, sign autographs, and deliver bags filled with souvenirs commemorating the evening.

Greenberg: “We put players at every entrance when we opened the gates. We had about a half dozen gates that opened like an hour before, or maybe earlier than usual, if I recall. We gave everybody a bag of souvenirs that all of us, me included, spent days stuffing.

“I remember we gave out a poster, a decal with the logo on it…we had the bags and we had alumni at the gates signing autographs, which went over really big. We had them in shifts. They went out and did maybe 15–20-minute shifts. That was nice.”

The Bruins invited back dozens of former players for the festivities, as well as family members of the deceased retired numbers. The toughest to track down, Holland recalled, was Lionel Hitchman’s next of kin. As such, she tossed a “Hail Mary” to see if they could locate anyone to take part in the ceremony.

Holland: “It wasn’t that difficult [to track down all the players], to be honest with you…the hardest one I had was trying to find someone from Lionel Hitchman’s family. We had no information on him whatsoever. What I ended up doing – Dean Brown from Ottawa, one of their broadcasters, he used to have a radio show. Basically, I asked him if he could put out feelers, anyone in the Ottawa area who might know anyone who knew or has any contact with Lionel Hitchman.

“It really was a Hail Mary because he was the only one we couldn’t get any information whatsoever. And his granddaughter – I don’t remember if it was her or a friend of a friend of a friend thing, but he found her and brought her back. Kind of like the Centennial, people really wanted to be a part of it.”