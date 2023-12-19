Need to Know: Bruins vs. Wild

BOSTON – The Bruins are likely to have some reinforcements on Tuesday night when they host the Minnesota Wild at TD Garden.
Pavel Zacha will make his return to the lineup after missing the last three games with an upper-body injury, while Charlie McAvoy could also be back following a four-game absence due to an upper-body ailment of his own.
“Zacha 100% [is in],” said coach Jim Montgomery. “We're just waiting for McAvoy to see where he's at after [morning skate]. He's more than likely going to play but not going to sit here and say 100% if something changed in the morning skate.”
“I wasn’t gone for that long,” added Zacha. “Hopefully it’s gonna be good, we’ll see today in the game. I had just one full practice with the team, I’m just excited to jump into a game and see how it goes.”