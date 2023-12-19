Need to Know: Bruins vs. Wild

If McAvoy returns, Mason Lohrei will be the odd man out on the blue line, meaning that Parker Wotherspoon will remain in the lineup after a strong showing through five games (over two different stints) this season.

“Just how firm he is,” Montgomery said when asked what he’s liked about the 26-year-old’s game. “He has a little snarl to his game and some jam and we think that's an element on our team that on the D corps is needed especially with [Derek] Forbort out.”

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Wotherspoon played just 12 games with the Islanders in 2022-23, otherwise having spent the majority of the past nine seasons in the AHL, the first eight with Bridgeport and most of this year with Providence.

“The first time he was here and this time, one thing he does is he has an energy about him, a positive energy where he elevates the mood on the bench,” said Montgomery. “He elevates the mood in the dressing room because he's a guy that's going to be there for you – and I'm talking to his teammates, not the coaches. Right?

“And there's an element there that that's always loved and endeared guys to their teammates when you are of that kind of fiber.”

Montgomery said that should Lohrei draw out, the message will be to continue his growth in the defensive end.

“Again, if he's not playing tonight, we've talked to him about being firm, getting his nose over top of pucks, winning 1-on-1 battles more consistently, which will lead to less time in our own end,” said Montgomery. “It's not just him. It's something that we're talking to our team in general about.”