Bruins Unveil New Brand Identity with Refreshed Logos and Uniforms   

“Built by Boston, Powered by Tradition.” acknowledges the rich history of the franchise within the city of Boston, while continuing to look ahead to the future. "Built by Boston” is a tribute to the fanbase, the city and the culture that has shaped the organization. “Powered by Tradition” honors the legacy that drives the team forward.

UNIFORM DETAILS

The 2025-26 uniform kits feature the revitalized crests on the front chest of home and away sweaters. Apart from uniforms worn during the Centennial celebration, the 2025-26 season will mark the first time that the team will don a tandem of logos for home and away sweaters since 1995 when the old Boston Garden closed its doors to make way for its new facility, the FleetCenter.

Beyond the crests, the 2025-26 Boston Bruins’ kits will feature new secondary artwork on the shoulder, new striping on the sweater and socks, gold detailing on the gloves and the club’s wordmark (introduced during the 2024-25 season) on the pants.

The shoulder patch sits on the left yoke and features a crawling bear silhouette inspired by that which was on the Bruins’ first jersey ever worn in 1924. The bear, which was recently reintroduced as part of the Bruins’ Centennial celebration, is restyled for the future, featuring “BRUINS” on the home jersey patch and “BOSTON” on the road jersey patch – a symmetrical styling that follows a home and road tradition since 2007.

The thickness of the striping on the 2025-26 kits is slightly altered, harkening back to the Bruins of the 80s and 90s eras. An added element, the new sweaters feature unique hem loop label graphics: BOSTON on the home sweaters, BRUINS on the road.

Rapid7 remains the club’s official jersey patch sponsor for the 2025-26 season and its logo will be affixed to the right chest of each of the new sweaters worn for the 2025-26 season. As the official bank of the Boston Bruins, TD Bank will be featured on the helmets of Boston Bruins players throughout the 2044-45 season.

Jerseys and additional merchandise will be available for purchase in the fall at the BostonProShop.com and in-store at the ProShop, powered by ‘47 at The Hub on Causeway (84 Causeway St., Boston, MA 02114). Fans interested in being the first to know when jerseys and new merchandise become available to purchase are encouraged to sign up for the BostonProShop Newsletter HERE.