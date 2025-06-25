Bruins Unveil New Brand Identity with Refreshed Logos and Uniforms   

The Boston Bruins unveiled today, June 25, a refreshed tandem of Spoked-B logos that will serve as the Club’s primary marks beginning with the 2025-26 season. The revitalized crest will be featured on the team’s new primary home and away uniform kits, developed in partnership with Fanatics and the National Hockey League.
“Next season marks the start of a new chapter in Boston Bruins history; And as we turn the page, we are excited do so with a new look and feel," said Bruins President Cam Neely. “Combining some fan-favorite elements from the past with a refreshed style, these sweaters are going to look sharp on TD Garden ice in the Fall.”
BRAND IDENTITY AND LOGOS
A modern interpretation of a classic look, the revitalized crest combines the vintage spokes repped by Bruins legends such as Bobby Orr and Ray Borque with the contemporary serif varsity ‘B’ that has been featured on Causeway Street since 2007.
Since the introduction of the Block-B in 1932, the “B” letter mark has served as the main focal point for the Bruins’ primary logo. Surrounding the Block-B remains the 8-spoke hub, as a nod to Boston’s nickname (“The Hub”) and representing the city the team is proud to have called home for more than 100 years. The first “Spoked-B” logo was introduced in 1948 in celebration of the club’s 25th anniversary.
The refreshed tandem of Spoked-B logos feature dark and light background iterations. The dark background variation of the new mark, which was teased as part of the Bruins’ Centennial Game, will be featured on the front chest of the home sweaters. It is complemented by a light background version that will be featured on the road jersey.