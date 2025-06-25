Bruins Unveil New Brand Identity with Refreshed Logos and Uniforms   

The refreshed tandem of Spoked-B logos feature dark and light background iterations

Uniform Unveil
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins unveiled today, June 25, a refreshed tandem of Spoked-B logos that will serve as the Club’s primary marks beginning with the 2025-26 season. The revitalized crest will be featured on the team’s new primary home and away uniform kits, developed in partnership with Fanatics and the National Hockey League.

“Next season marks the start of a new chapter in Boston Bruins history; And as we turn the page, we are excited do so with a new look and feel," said Bruins President Cam Neely. “Combining some fan-favorite elements from the past with a refreshed style, these sweaters are going to look sharp on TD Garden ice in the Fall.”

BRAND IDENTITY AND LOGOS

A modern interpretation of a classic look, the revitalized crest combines the vintage spokes repped by Bruins legends such as Bobby Orr and Ray Borque with the contemporary serif varsity ‘B’ that has been featured on Causeway Street since 2007.

Since the introduction of the Block-B in 1932, the “B” letter mark has served as the main focal point for the Bruins’ primary logo. Surrounding the Block-B remains the 8-spoke hub, as a nod to Boston’s nickname (“The Hub”) and representing the city the team is proud to have called home for more than 100 years. The first “Spoked-B” logo was introduced in 1948 in celebration of the club’s 25th anniversary.

The refreshed tandem of Spoked-B logos feature dark and light background iterations. The dark background variation of the new mark, which was teased as part of the Bruins’ Centennial Game, will be featured on the front chest of the home sweaters. It is complemented by a light background version that will be featured on the road jersey.

Tagline

“Built by Boston, Powered by Tradition.” acknowledges the rich history of the franchise within the city of Boston, while continuing to look ahead to the future. "Built by Boston” is a tribute to the fanbase, the city and the culture that has shaped the organization. “Powered by Tradition” honors the legacy that drives the team forward.

UNIFORM DETAILS

The 2025-26 uniform kits feature the revitalized crests on the front chest of home and away sweaters. Apart from uniforms worn during the Centennial celebration, the 2025-26 season will mark the first time that the team will don a tandem of logos for home and away sweaters since 1995 when the old Boston Garden closed its doors to make way for its new facility, the FleetCenter.

Beyond the crests, the 2025-26 Boston Bruins’ kits will feature new secondary artwork on the shoulder, new striping on the sweater and socks, gold detailing on the gloves and the club’s wordmark (introduced during the 2024-25 season) on the pants.

The shoulder patch sits on the left yoke and features a crawling bear silhouette inspired by that which was on the Bruins’ first jersey ever worn in 1924. The bear, which was recently reintroduced as part of the Bruins’ Centennial celebration, is restyled for the future, featuring “BRUINS” on the home jersey patch and “BOSTON” on the road jersey patch – a symmetrical styling that follows a home and road tradition since 2007.

The thickness of the striping on the 2025-26 kits is slightly altered, harkening back to the Bruins of the 80s and 90s eras. An added element, the new sweaters feature unique hem loop label graphics: BOSTON on the home sweaters, BRUINS on the road.

Rapid7 remains the club’s official jersey patch sponsor for the 2025-26 season and its logo will be affixed to the right chest of each of the new sweaters worn for the 2025-26 season. As the official bank of the Boston Bruins, TD Bank will be featured on the helmets of Boston Bruins players throughout the 2044-45 season.

Jerseys and additional merchandise will be available for purchase in the fall at the BostonProShop.com and in-store at the ProShop, powered by ‘47 at The Hub on Causeway (84 Causeway St., Boston, MA 02114). Fans interested in being the first to know when jerseys and new merchandise become available to purchase are encouraged to sign up for the BostonProShop Newsletter HERE.

