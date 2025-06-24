Bruins Issue Statements on Zdeno Chara's Selection to Hockey Hall of Fame

Jeremy M. Jacobs, Owner & Governor, Boston Bruins

“Zee is a superb human being in so many ways. Not only in size and skill, but also in his thoughtfulness and the respect he commands. It’s no surprise that he was selected in his first year of eligibility, because he’s truly special. The Bruins were fortunate to get him and raise the Cup with him.”

Charlie Jacobs, Boston Bruins CEO

“Today's news cements Zee's legacy as not just one of the greatest to ever wear the Bruins logo, but one of the best in the sport of hockey. For many years, Bruins fans had a front row seat to his skill set and his amazing drive to consistently be at the top of his game. The memories of watching him lift the Stanley Cup will last a lifetime. It's also important to call out the incredible impact he had and still has to this day in the community, proudly representing the Spoked-B and the city of Boston everywhere he goes. He set an example of what it means to be a Boston Bruin for generations to come and we are so proud of the honor bestowed upon him by the Hockey Hall of Fame."

Cam Neely, Boston Bruins President

“Across his exceptional 24-year career, Zdeno put forth an unparalleled combination of size, strength, and ability each time he took the ice. He kept opponents on notice with his commanding physicality and set the tone for his teammates with a stout defensive acumen, all while having the power at any given time to unleash one of the hardest shots ever recorded. His legendary leadership qualities were also continually on display, particularly when it came to his renowned off-ice conditioning which set a standard for all our players to follow. To put it simply, Zdeno’s skill set stands among the most unique in the century-plus history of the National Hockey League, making him enormously worthy of enshrinement into the Hockey Hall of Fame where he will be remembered forever as one of the very best to play our sport.”