Bruins Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule 

Bruins_2025PreseasonScheduleAnnouncement_2568x1444
By Boston Bruins
Boston Bruins

The Boston Bruins announced today, June 24, the club's official 2025 preseason schedule, which will begin on Sunday, September 21 when the Bruins take on the Washington Capitals at TD Garden at 5 p.m.

The preseason broadcast schedule and the complete Boston Bruins 2025-26 regular season schedule will be released at a later date. Preseason tickets will be available for purchase at the same time as regular season tickets, once the regular season schedule has been announced.

Fans who would like to get presale access to tickets when they go on sale are encouraged to sign up for the Boston Bruins Newsletter at BostonBruins.com/Newsletter.

BOSTON BRUINS 2025 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, September 21 vs. Washington Capitals, 5 p.m. (TD Garden | Boston, MA)

Tuesday, September 23 at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (Madison Square Garden | New York, NY)

Saturday, September 27 at Philadelphia Flyers, 5 p.m. (Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA)

Monday, September 29 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (TD Garden | Boston, MA)

Thursday, October 2 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (Capital One Arena | Washington, DC)

Saturday, October 4 vs. New York Rangers, 2 p.m. (TD Garden | Boston, MA)

News Feed

Bruins Sign Mason Lohrei to Two-Year Contract Extension

Steve Spott Added to Boston Bruins Coaching Staff

Bruins Announce Preliminary Roster and Schedule for 2025 Development Camp, Presented by Rapid7 

Charlie McAvoy (USA), David Pastrnak (CZE) and Pavel Zacha (CZE) Named to Preliminary Rosters for 2026 Olympic Winter Games in Milano Cortina

Bruins Sign Victor Soderstrom to One-Year, Two-Way Contract

Boston Bruins Acquire Victor Soderstrom from Chicago Blackhawks

David Pastrnak Named to 2024-25 NHL Second All-Star Team

Bruins Get to Know Prospects at NHL Scouting Combine

Getting to Know: Marco Sturm, the 30th Head Coach of the Boston Bruins

Sturm on Returning to Boston: “It’s Nice to Be Home Again”

Marco Sturm Named 30th Head Coach in Boston Bruins History

Need to Know: NHL Scouting Combine 2025

Swayman’s Shutout Leads Team USA to World Championship Gold

Swayman Helps Lead Team USA to 2025 Worlds Final

B’s Trio, USA Set to Battle Lindholm, Sweden in Worlds Semis

2025 IIHF Men’s World Championship | Preliminary Round Recap

Bruins and General Manager Don Sweeney Agree to Two-Year Contract Extension

Bruins Sign Simon Zajicek to One-Year Entry-Level Contract