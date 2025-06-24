Bruins Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule 

The Boston Bruins announced today, June 24, the club's official 2025 preseason schedule, which will begin on Sunday, September 21 when the Bruins take on the Washington Capitals at TD Garden at 5 p.m.

The preseason broadcast schedule and the complete Boston Bruins 2025-26 regular season schedule will be released at a later date. Preseason tickets will be available for purchase at the same time as regular season tickets, once the regular season schedule has been announced.

BOSTON BRUINS 2025 PRESEASON SCHEDULE

Sunday, September 21 vs. Washington Capitals, 5 p.m. (TD Garden | Boston, MA)

Tuesday, September 23 at New York Rangers, 7 p.m. (Madison Square Garden | New York, NY)

Saturday, September 27 at Philadelphia Flyers, 5 p.m. (Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA)

Monday, September 29 vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 7 p.m. (TD Garden | Boston, MA)

Thursday, October 2 at Washington Capitals, 7 p.m. (Capital One Arena | Washington, DC)

Saturday, October 4 vs. New York Rangers, 2 p.m. (TD Garden | Boston, MA)