Need to Know: Bruins vs. Senators 

Korpisalo will start in net for Boston on Thursday at TD Garden

By Belle Fraser / BostonBruins.com

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins have something to prove on Thursday at TD Garden.​

The Ottawa Senators are in town for a rematch after the Bruins' 7-2 loss on Oct. 27. Boston has since rebounded with four straight wins and looks to extend its streak come the 7 p.m. puck drop.

“It was a pretty bad game from us. That was the first time I didn’t feel any energy on the bench, especially going into the third. We can throw it away, but I also think we learn from it. That we can’t play like that. We can’t take a period or two off because the league is that good,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “That should be motivation enough for us [today] to show an answer. Because that was not us.”

Boston most recently beat the New York Islanders, 4-3 in a shootout, on Tuesday at UBS Arena. Pavel Zacha scored his first power-play goal of the year during the second period, which pushed his point streak to four games. Zacha centers the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson.​

“I always think the centerman is always the motor and always the brain on any line,” Sturm said. “I think [Zacha] took that since he’s back on center – I think he took that line to another level. Not just defensively against top lines, top opponents. But also offensively.”

Wait, There’s More

  • Marat Khusnutdinov remains on the first line, centering David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie. The 23-year-old forward had the game-tying and shootout-deciding goal in Tuesday’s win against the Islanders, as well as the overtime, game-winning goal against the Buffalo Sabres on Oct. 30.
  • Joonas Korpisalo will be in net for the Bruins. The goaltender – who was traded to Boston from Ottawa in June 2024 – last played on Oct. 30 and made 37 saves in the win. Korpisalo has a 3.49 goals against average and a .882 save percentage through six games.
  • Charlie McAvoy is tied with Pastrnak for most assists on the team with 11. The defenseman has registered five assists in the last four games while skating on the first pair with Nikita Zadorov.

Sturm talks ahead of BOS vs. OTT

Opposing View

  • The Senators are coming off a 4-3 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Drake Batherson, Michael Amadio and Tim Stützle scored for Ottawa, and former Bruin Linus Ullmark made 23 saves on 27 shots.
  • Shane Pinto leads Ottawa with eight goals through 13 games this season. The 24-year-old forward is centering the third line between Claude Giroux and Amadio. Pinto is also on the second power-play unit with Giroux, Lars Eller, Thomas Chabot and David Perron, but has yet to score on the man advantage.
  • Jake Sanderson has the most points of all Ottawa defensemen. The 23-year-old has posted 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 13 games while skating on the first pair with Artem Zub. Sanderson is on the first power-play unit, too.

Thursday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Morgan Geekie - Marat Khusnutdinov - David Pastrnak

Casey Mittelstadt - Pavel Zacha - Viktor Arvidsson

Tanner Jeannot - Fraser Minten - Mark Kastelic

Johnny Beecher - Sean Kuraly - Mikey Eyssimont

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov - Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm - Andrew Peeke

Jonathan Aspirot - Henri Jokiharju

GOALIES

Joonas Korpisalo

Jeremy Swayman

