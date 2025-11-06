Need to Know: Bruins vs. Senators 

BOSTON –– The Boston Bruins have something to prove on Thursday at TD Garden.​

The Ottawa Senators are in town for a rematch after the Bruins' 7-2 loss on Oct. 27. Boston has since rebounded with four straight wins and looks to extend its streak come the 7 p.m. puck drop.

“It was a pretty bad game from us. That was the first time I didn’t feel any energy on the bench, especially going into the third. We can throw it away, but I also think we learn from it. That we can’t play like that. We can’t take a period or two off because the league is that good,” head coach Marco Sturm said. “That should be motivation enough for us [today] to show an answer. Because that was not us.”

Boston most recently beat the New York Islanders, 4-3 in a shootout, on Tuesday at UBS Arena. Pavel Zacha scored his first power-play goal of the year during the second period, which pushed his point streak to four games. Zacha centers the second line with Casey Mittelstadt and Viktor Arvidsson.​

“I always think the centerman is always the motor and always the brain on any line,” Sturm said. “I think [Zacha] took that since he’s back on center – I think he took that line to another level. Not just defensively against top lines, top opponents. But also offensively.”

