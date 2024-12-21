The Bruins are back home following a five game road trip and are set to take on the Buffalo Sabres.
Need To Know: Bruins vs. Sabres
Lineup Changes:
- Charlie Coyle will move up to the top line to skate with Brad Marchand and Elias Lindholm. "I just think it gives us a chance to see how three of our top players can can play together again," said Joe Sacco. "I want to see Charlie there it gives him an opportunity to maybe generate some more offense with those guys too."
- Cole Koepke will slot in on the fourth line to replace Marc McLaughlin.
- Joonas Korpisalo will be in net tonight.
Opposing View:
- While the Bruins look for a win after falling in OT to Edmonton on Thursday night, the Sabres are working to snap a 12 game losing streak at TD Garden. "We stayed overnight in Edmonton and got a good night's rest," said Sacco. "Our guys should be ready to go...this is a big game tonight for us...Buffalo played last night too so the teams are kind of on a level playing field as far as that goes."
- The Sabres lost on Friday night to the Toronto Maple Leafs with a score of 6-3.
- This will be the first time the Bruins and Sabres meet this season.
Saturday's Projected Lineup:
FORWARDS
Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – Charlie Coyle
Morgan Geekie – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak
Justin Brazeau – Trent Frederic – Oliver Wahlstrom
Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke
DEFENSEMEN
Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy
Jordan Oesterle – Brandon Carlo
Mason Lohrei – Andrew Peeke
GOALIES
Joonas Korpisalo
Jeremy Swayman