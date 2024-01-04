Need to Know: Bruins vs. Penguins

Beecher back in as Boston aims for fifth straight win in return to TD Garden

By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – The Bruins will be on home ice for the first time in 2024 when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at TD Garden to start a brief two-game homestand. Boston has a chance to extend its winning streak to five games coming out of the Christmas break.

"You can tell guys are a little more energized out there and kind of getting back to that Bruins hockey that we talk so much about,” said Hampus Lindholm. “In this league, you have to work for those wins. It’s not easy to win in this league…we got back to our style of hockey.”

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on ESPN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

A Lineup Tweak

The Bruins will have one lineup tweak up front as Johnny Beecher subs back in after sitting out Tuesday’s win over Columbus. Beecher will play the left side on the B’s fourth line with Georgii Merkulov in the middle and Oskar Steen at right wing.

There will be no changes to the defense corps as Mason Lohrei was back on the ice for the optional morning skate after missing Wednesday’s session to undergo dental work. The rookie blue liner took a puck to the face against the Blue Jackets that led to a lost tooth and some stitches around his lower lip.

Coach Jim Montgomery did not name a starting goaltender for Thursday night, though Jeremy Swayman was the first goalie off the ice following the morning skate.

Montgomery talks before BOS vs. PIT

Opposing View

The Bruins and Penguins are meeting for the first time this season. Pittsburgh is coming off a 4-3 loss to Washington on Tuesday night, a setback that snapped a three-game winning streak.

The Penguins sit at 18-14-4 (40 points), placing them seventh in the Metropolitan Division, though they are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games and just two points back of New Jersey and Washington for the East’s second wild card spot.

Jake Guentzel paces Pittsburgh with 42 points (17 goals, 25 assists) in 36 games, while captain Sidney Crosby leads the way with 21 goals (to go along with 17 assists).

“I think playing him hard,” Lindholm said when asked how to limit Crosby’s damage. “He is a good player. Don't give too much time and space. I've been fortunate to play against some of the top guys here in the league for a long time, and I think it's a fun challenge. I always enjoy playing against those type of players…it can be fun to go out there and get a good challenge.”

Evgeni Malkin (14-18—32), Erik Karlsson (6-18—24), and Kris Letang (3-20—23) round out the club’s top five scorers.

Per Penguins’ social media, backup goalie Alex Nedeljkovic will get the start between the pipes. He is 6-3-2 with a 2.42 goals against average and .924 save percentage.

Lindholm talks with the media after morning skate

Poitras Returns

Matt Poitras was ready, of course, for a little ribbing from his teammates.

With three Czechia natives in the dressing room, the rookie centerman expected a few barbs about his Canadian club losing to the European country at World Juniors.

“That's to be expected,” said Poitras. “We have a few Czech guys in here, so…”

Despite the teasing, the Bruins are certainly pleased to have Poitras back in the fold after spending nearly three weeks in Sweden for the 2024 World Junior championship. Poitras, likewise, is thrilled to be back despite the disappointing quarterfinal loss.

“It was lots of fun. I mean, it was a dream come true to wear that jersey and meet all those guys. And I had a great time over there. I'm happy to be back here, though,” said Poitras. “Everybody is welcoming me back…I'm going to do everything I can to get better every day in practice and do everything I can to help this team and win games back here.

“I have no regrets. I'm still happy I went over there.”

Montgomery said that the Bruins will continue to evaluate Poitras as he reintegrates into the team and adjusts to the time change. He added that no decision has been made regarding when the Ontario native will return to NHL game action.

“I'll take it day by day and try to get back to this time zone,” said Poitras, who participated in the optional morning skate. “It's going to take a couple of days to get my sleep schedule back on track and feeling going on the ice. I don't know. I'll just take it day by day and see.”

In recent weeks, both Montgomery and Bruins GM Don Sweeney said it’s possible the team gives Poitras a look on the wing upon his return to the lineup, which would be just fine with the 19-year-old.

“I'm open to anything,” said Poitras. “I've played wing before in the past and that's sometimes a little bit more simple than center. But yeah, I'm comfortable playing wherever.”

Poitras talks with the media before game vs. PIT

Wait, There’s More

  • Derek Forbort skated on his own on Thursday morning but is still considered “week-to-week,” per Montgomery. The blue liner has not played since Dec. 3 against Columbus due to a lower-body injury.

Thursday’s Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Pavel Zacha – Morgan Geekie – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Trent Frederic – Danton Heinen

Johnny Beecher – Georgii Merkulov – Oskar Steen

DEFENSEMEN

Mason Lohrei – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk – Kevin Shattenkirk

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman/Linus Ullmark

Bruins to host Penguins for Thursday night tilt

