News Feed

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to One-Year Contract

Bruins Sign Danton Heinen to One-Year Contract
Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, October 30

Bruins to Host Hockey Fights Cancer Night on Monday, October 30
Pastrnak gets 3 points, Bruins top Red Wings

Pastrnak Tallies Three Points As Bruins Defeat Red Wings
Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist to Providence

Bruins Assign Jesper Boqvist to Providence
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Red Wings
Bruins Place Milan Lucic on LTIR; Recall Oskar Steen

Bruins Place Milan Lucic on LTIR; Recall Oskar Steen
Bruins to Host their First Centennial Era Night in Celebration of "The Early Years" (1924-1959) on Saturday, October 28

Bruins to Host their First Centennial Era Night in Celebration of "The Early Years" (1924-1959) on Saturday, October 28
Bruins Set to Begin Divisional Schedule

Bruins Set to Begin Divisional Schedule
The Early Years | Top 10 Moments from 1924-59

The Early Years | Top 10 Moments from 1924-59
Bruins Surrender Lead, Drop First Game of Season

Bruins Surrender Lead, Drop First Game of Season
Ed Sandford Passes Away at Age 95

Ed Sandford Passes Away at Age 95
Bruins Announce Roster Transactions

Bruins Announce Roster Transactions
Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Ducks
Bruins Announce Roster Transaction

Bruins Announce Roster Transaction
Bruins Sign Jackson Edward to Entry-Level Contract

Bruins Sign Jackson Edward to Entry-Level Contract
Bruins Cap Perfect Trip, Equal Best Start in Franchise History

Bruins Cap Perfect Trip, Equal Best Start in Franchise History
Need to Know: Bruins at Blackhawks

Need to Know: Bruins at Blackhawks
Centennial Stories: Kowloon, Bruins Forever Linked Through History

Centennial Stories: Kowloon, Bruins Forever Linked Through History

Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

Boston set for rematch against Florida as homestand continues

MONTY
By Eric Russo
@erusso22 BostonBruins.com

BOSTON – For Jim Montgomery, Monday night’s tilt against the Florida Panthers isn’t just another game on the regular-season schedule. When the Bruins meet last spring’s first-round opponent at TD Garden, it will mean a bit more than two points.

“It’s not one of 82…I mean, they ended our season,” said Montgomery. “They went all the way to the Finals. Our summers were miserable until the Finals were over. And that's because they beat us. So, yeah, this means more.”

The Panthers, who come to Boston with a 4-3-0 record, are fresh off a 3-2 victory over Seattle on Saturday night in Sunrise, during which they overcame a two-goal deficit.

Sam Bennet, who has not played yet this season, was deemed a “possible” to suit up for the Panthers on Monday night, according to coach Paul Maurice. Defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour have also yet to play this season.

“They're playing real good. They're playing similar to how they had success in the second half and in the playoff run [last year],” said Montgomery. “They're a real hard forechecking team. They're a team that their defensemen are pressing keep pucks alive in the offensive zone really well, which is even better than their forecheck in my estimation.”

Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers with seven goals and nine points through seven games. Elsewhere up front, Evan Rodrigues (2-6—8), Matthew Tkachuk (1-6—7), and Aleksander Barkov (1-5—6) are also off to strong starts offensively. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is 3-3-0 with a 2.88 goals against average and .907 save percentage in six games.

“They're breaking pucks out well and they're defending the rush better than they did last year,” said Montgomery. “So, it's a team that, despite the fact they're missing two of their top D and their second line center in Bennett, that are doing really good things or probably should have a better record than what they have.”

Montgomery speaks with the media before FLA @ BOS

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Heinen Getting Closer?

While no contract has officially been announced, Danton Heinen was a full participant in Monday’s morning skate, riding on a line with Johnny Beecher and Oskar Steen. The winger then led the post-skate stretch and received a round of stick taps from the Bruins.

Montgomery did not have any update on Heinen’s status after the skate.

“Nothing official,” said Montgomery.

Heinen, meanwhile, has remained patient as he’s stuck around the club since participating in training camp on a professional tryout agreement.

“It's been a little different, but everybody's been great with me and it's been fun to be here and be a part of it and watch these guys win games,” said Heinen, who spent his first three-plus seasons with the Bruins before being traded to Anaheim around the 2020 trade deadline.

“They're all great guys. I played with a lot of them before, it's a great group. It's a place you want to be in and a group you want to be a part of.”

The 28-year-old said he’s tried to keep perspective despite not having been part of any game action since the preseason.

“I think you just got to be grateful for what you have, and you still got to come to the rink every day and play hockey,” said Heinen. “I think it's good if you just change your mindset and try to turn it around, kind of be grateful for it and keep putting your head down and work. I think if you do that, good things can happen, so that's my mindset.”

Heinen added that the time he has spent in the press box during games has been beneficial as he tries to get up to speed on the team’s systems.

“That's what I've been trying to do, is see the way we play and learn the system so that if I get the chance, I'll be ready,” said Heinen. “And I think that's a good place to do it and get a bird's eye view. It gives you a little different perspective, but it also makes you hungrier and wants you and you want to be out there with them.”

Montgomery said he has “been really impressed” with Heinen’s performance during practice.

“When we do practice and there's opportunities for him to make plays or penalty kill, he's been very noticeable,” said Montgomery. “He’s making a lot of plays, a lot of smart plays. He's got really soft hands. He can make a lot of plays, so it doesn't matter who he's gone with, it seems like he has more energy, I think, than other people because guys are playing games…his practices are his games right now.

“His versatility is really important. He can play both wings as well and, again, he understands whatever line he's put on what the expectation is of the role he's going to play.”

Heinen talks with the media before BOS vs. FLA

Protecting Poitras

Over the last several games, as Matt Poitras has established himself more and more, teams have been playing more physically against the rookie centerman. While Poitras has handled it well, Montgomery has opted to add some more beef to the pivot’s line, shifting Trent Frederic to the left side.

“I think teams know that Poitras is a good player and they're trying to test him and I don't think he'll get tested as much with Freddy on his line,” said Montgomery.

Frederic sounded up to the task should anything out of the ordinary arise.

“I'm excited to play with both him and Geeks,” said Frederic. “I played with them earlier in the year and thought it went well and we played well together…I'll be out there if anything happens, can't necessarily stop it but you can definitely be there if something does and hopefully it limits it.

“He’s a good player, he’s quick. He turns so well that guys can only take him down cheaply. It’s good on him that he’s getting that extra attention.”

Frederic shares his thoughts ahead of BOS vs. FLA

Monday’s Morning Skate Lines

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Pavel Zacha – David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk – Charlie Coyle – Jake DeBrusk

Trent Frederic – Matt Poitras – Morgan Geekie

Danton Heinen – Johnny Beecher – Oskar Steen

DEFENSEMEN

Matt Grzelcyk – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Derek Forbort – Kevin Shattenkirk

GOALIES

Linus Ullmark/Jeremy Swayman

Bruins to host Panthers, Hockey Fights Cancer night