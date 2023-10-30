Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

Here’s everything else you need to know ahead of the 7 p.m. ET puck drop on NESN and 98.5 The Sports Hub:

Heinen Getting Closer?

While no contract has officially been announced, Danton Heinen was a full participant in Monday’s morning skate, riding on a line with Johnny Beecher and Oskar Steen. The winger then led the post-skate stretch and received a round of stick taps from the Bruins.

Montgomery did not have any update on Heinen’s status after the skate.

“Nothing official,” said Montgomery.

Heinen, meanwhile, has remained patient as he’s stuck around the club since participating in training camp on a professional tryout agreement.

“It's been a little different, but everybody's been great with me and it's been fun to be here and be a part of it and watch these guys win games,” said Heinen, who spent his first three-plus seasons with the Bruins before being traded to Anaheim around the 2020 trade deadline.

“They're all great guys. I played with a lot of them before, it's a great group. It's a place you want to be in and a group you want to be a part of.”

The 28-year-old said he’s tried to keep perspective despite not having been part of any game action since the preseason.

“I think you just got to be grateful for what you have, and you still got to come to the rink every day and play hockey,” said Heinen. “I think it's good if you just change your mindset and try to turn it around, kind of be grateful for it and keep putting your head down and work. I think if you do that, good things can happen, so that's my mindset.”

Heinen added that the time he has spent in the press box during games has been beneficial as he tries to get up to speed on the team’s systems.

“That's what I've been trying to do, is see the way we play and learn the system so that if I get the chance, I'll be ready,” said Heinen. “And I think that's a good place to do it and get a bird's eye view. It gives you a little different perspective, but it also makes you hungrier and wants you and you want to be out there with them.”

Montgomery said he has “been really impressed” with Heinen’s performance during practice.

“When we do practice and there's opportunities for him to make plays or penalty kill, he's been very noticeable,” said Montgomery. “He’s making a lot of plays, a lot of smart plays. He's got really soft hands. He can make a lot of plays, so it doesn't matter who he's gone with, it seems like he has more energy, I think, than other people because guys are playing games…his practices are his games right now.

“His versatility is really important. He can play both wings as well and, again, he understands whatever line he's put on what the expectation is of the role he's going to play.”