Need to Know: Bruins vs. Panthers

BOSTON – For Jim Montgomery, Monday night’s tilt against the Florida Panthers isn’t just another game on the regular-season schedule. When the Bruins meet last spring’s first-round opponent at TD Garden, it will mean a bit more than two points.
“It’s not one of 82…I mean, they ended our season,” said Montgomery. “They went all the way to the Finals. Our summers were miserable until the Finals were over. And that's because they beat us. So, yeah, this means more.”
The Panthers, who come to Boston with a 4-3-0 record, are fresh off a 3-2 victory over Seattle on Saturday night in Sunrise, during which they overcame a two-goal deficit.
Sam Bennet, who has not played yet this season, was deemed a “possible” to suit up for the Panthers on Monday night, according to coach Paul Maurice. Defensemen Aaron Ekblad and Brandon Montour have also yet to play this season.
“They're playing real good. They're playing similar to how they had success in the second half and in the playoff run [last year],” said Montgomery. “They're a real hard forechecking team. They're a team that their defensemen are pressing keep pucks alive in the offensive zone really well, which is even better than their forecheck in my estimation.”
Sam Reinhart leads the Panthers with seven goals and nine points through seven games. Elsewhere up front, Evan Rodrigues (2-6—8), Matthew Tkachuk (1-6—7), and Aleksander Barkov (1-5—6) are also off to strong starts offensively. Goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is 3-3-0 with a 2.88 goals against average and .907 save percentage in six games.
“They're breaking pucks out well and they're defending the rush better than they did last year,” said Montgomery. “So, it's a team that, despite the fact they're missing two of their top D and their second line center in Bennett, that are doing really good things or probably should have a better record than what they have.”