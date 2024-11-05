Need To Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs 

Tyler Is In For Toronto Tilt
- Tyler Johnson will make his Bruins debut tonight replacing Morgan Geekie on the third line skating along side Matt Poitras and Trent Frederic.
- “Energy, poise, wisdom and game management," said Jim Montgomery when asked what he expects to see from Johnson tonight. "He’s going to be able to make plays, he’s going to be able to help us on the bench…just another veteran voice.”
- When asked what he hopes to bring in his debut, Johnson is keeping it simple. "Just play my game bring some energy and help the team as much as I can...It's been awhile so I'm going to try to keep it simple and just move my feet."
- Johnson is looking forward to the opportunity to be a Boston Bruin. "I wanted to be part of a team that had expectations to try to win," said Johnson. "The Boston organization is just top notch in class...professionalism from top to bottom."