Need To Know: Bruins vs. Maple Leafs 

The Bruins look to stay in the win column with a Orignal Six matchup tonight in Tornoto.

photo-output 2

Tyler Is In For Toronto Tilt

  • Tyler Johnson will make his Bruins debut tonight replacing Morgan Geekie on the third line skating along side Matt Poitras and Trent Frederic.
  • “Energy, poise, wisdom and game management," said Jim Montgomery when asked what he expects to see from Johnson tonight. "He’s going to be able to make plays, he’s going to be able to help us on the bench…just another veteran voice.”
  • When asked what he hopes to bring in his debut, Johnson is keeping it simple. "Just play my game bring some energy and help the team as much as I can...It's been awhile so I'm going to try to keep it simple and just move my feet."
  • Johnson is looking forward to the opportunity to be a Boston Bruin. "I wanted to be part of a team that had expectations to try to win," said Johnson. "The Boston organization is just top notch in class...professionalism from top to bottom."

Johnson speaks with the media after Tuesday's morning skate in Toronto.

Tuesday's Projected Lineup

FORWARDS

Brad Marchand – Elias Lindholm – David Pastrnak

Pavel Zacha – Charlie Coyle –Justin Brazeau

Trent Frederic – Matt Poitras – Tyler Johnson

Johnny Beecher – Mark Kastelic – Cole Koepke

DEFENSEMEN

Nikita Zadorov – Charlie McAvoy

Hampus Lindholm – Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon – Andrew Peeke

GOALIES

Jeremy Swayman | Joonas Korpisalo

Montgomery talks ahead of BOS @ TOR

